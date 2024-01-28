Pre-Birkie Update: Cancelled!

1. We have sadly decided to cancel this year’s race.



2. The normal course is not skiable and we finally believe the forecast that snow will not be coming in the coming weeks. The man-made snow loop at the Birkie start area is not an option and most likely will not be skiable even if it was available to us.



3. Bad news: no sweatshirts. Our supplier was able to cancel our order before print. We are aware we had planned to send out sweatshirts, but after being able to cancel our order which we didn’t think was possible, we decided that was the best option for our club.



4. Good news: because we were able to cancel the sweatshirt order we will be able to push all registrations to next year’s race (February 8th). You will get a confirmation email in the coming months that your registration has been moved to the 2025 race.



5. On behalf of the Hayward Lions Club, thank you to all those who registered this year, this was not an easy decision to cancel but unfortunately we do not have any viable options to have the event. We look forward to a great event next year!