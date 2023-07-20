Recognizing Excellence in the Sport of Cross-Country Skiing

The Jessie Diggins Athlete of the Year Award is an award given to an outstanding athlete who displays excellence in the sport of cross-country skiing and whose character serves as a role model for developing skiers throughout the Central region.

The inspiration behind the award is to acknowledge Jessie Diggins as one of the leaders who paved the way toward excellence in the Central region and to recognize the accomplishments of deserving athletes for years to come.

This year’s Jessie Diggins Athlete of the Year Award recipient is:

Anabel Needham!

Anabel Needham. Photo Credit: MTU

Anabel skis for Michigan Technological University, building an impressive career as a three-time qualifier for the NCAA Championships, two-time All-American, two-time U23 World Championships qualifier, and qualifier for the World University Games. On top of her ski resume, Anabel received a 3.97 GPA in Environmental Engineering and has since begun a Master’s degree.

Anabel’s teammates and competitors speak highly of her sportsmanship, humility, and memorable kind-hearted and caring nature. The Central Region’s ski community is lucky to have had Anabel as a coach at CXC Regional Elite Group camps to inspire and give back to the upcoming generations.

Congratulations, Annabel, and thank you, Jessie!

Previous Award Recipients:

Zak Ketterson (2022)



