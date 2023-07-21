South Side Slow Ride, August 5th

A FUN, SOCIAL, SLOW-PACED 3-MILE BIKE RIDE FOR ANY BIKE, ANY AGE, ANY RIDER LEVEL! FB4K Madison is excited to announce its first annual bike ride, the South Side Slow Roll on Saturday, August 5th! It’s a 3-mile bike ride designed for those who have never participated in a group ride before. The event is about inclusiveness, helping people access trails they’ve never ridden before, providing a community of support, and fun, and fostering a love of bicycling for those who are new to the activity. If you are intimidated to hop on the area bike paths or haven’t ridden with a group before and want to enjoy an inclusive, community-building opportunity on a bike, this is designed for you! If you are a seasoned cyclist we’d love to have you join us to provide support and positivity to others who are new to cycling! The ride is free and open to all human-powered bicycles and their riders. It will be a 3-mile tour of south-side bike trails and neighborhoods. It begins at the FB4K workshop at 354 Coyier Lane and ends at The Village on Park Street at 2300 South Park Street. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes, wear a costume, or come as you are. All registered riders will receive a free food voucher from one of four food carts at the after-party celebration. READ ALL ABOUT IT IN MADISON365! At 2:00 p.m., Wheels for Winners and FB4K will provide basic repair services in the parking lot at FB4K. Minor repairs can be addressed to ensure that all riders have safe and reliable bikes to ride. The ride will depart at 3:00 p.m. and make the three-mile journey to The Village on Park exclusively on trails and bike-friendly streets. Bike Fitchburg will offer support and gear (SAG) to keep everyone safe throughout the ride. Dane County Parks is providing free trail passes for all riders on the Capital City State Trail for the event. WHAT’S A SLOW ROLL? At the end of the ride, a celebration of community will be held in the parking lot of The Village on Park Street until 7 pm. We’ll celebrate with DJ Mr. Alexis, street artist workshops with Dani RAD and TuWilê, four food carts, and activity tents with the DNR Prize Wheel, Virent, and others. Cinnaire is the presenting sponsor and additional support is being provided by the City of Madison, Virent, TruStage, UW Health, Vanholten’s Pickles, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Schwinn, Madison Events Production, Capitol Bank, Slow Roll Cycles, Go Mini’s Portable Storage, Premium Waters, Macaroni Kid, and Olbrich Botanical Gardens. A free shuttle service will be provided from the Villager on Park back to the FB4K workshop at 5 pm; 5:30 pm; 6 pm; 6:30 pm, and 7 pm. It’s only a 1.5-mile ride back on Badger Road if you need to get back to the starting location and prefer to ride. Come and support diverse communities in this fun ride! We’ll be joined by other nonprofit partners including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County and Black Girl Magic. IT’S FREE AND REGISTERED RIDERS WILL RECEIVE A FREE FOOD VOUCHER