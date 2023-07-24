CowaLUNGa™ Charity Bike Tour July 29-31 in Southern Wisconsin & Northern Illinois to Benefit Respiratory Health

Respiratory Health Association (RHA) is pleased to announce that Clifford Law Offices is a diamond sponsor of the 27th annual CowaLUNGa™ Charity Bike Tour. During the three-day bike event taking place July 29-31, employees from Clifford Law will be seen riding as part of Team CLO Troopers.

“We are proud to partner with Clifford Law in our efforts to promote lung health and clean air for all,” said Joel Africk, President and CEO of Respiratory Health Association. “This helps us strengthen our commitment to community programs in areas of Chicago where lung health is in peril.”

“Health and bike safety go hand in hand,” said Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner of Clifford Law Offices in Chicago. “We are proud to sponsor the CowaLUNGa Charity Bike Tour to create a greater awareness of the need for everyone to do their part in staying healthy and trying to keep others safe and healthy as well.”

CowaLUNGa Charity Bike Tour offers a one-day ride (18 or 65 miles), a two-day ride (130 miles), or a three-day ride (190 miles) pedaling over rolling hills through northern Illinois into southern Wisconsin. Along the way, riders experience an unparalleled level of camaraderie and support from other cyclists and Respiratory Health Association, while helping RHA achieve its vision of healthy lungs and clean air for all.

Sign up to ride CowaLUNGa at:

https://resphealth.org/specialevents/cowalunga-charity-bike-tour/