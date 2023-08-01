Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

August 2023, photo by Darlene Prois

Articles
Menu

Seeley Lions PreFat: It’s been great for years!

Fund-raiserPaddling
Fund-raiserAug. 12, 9 A.M., Special Olympics Illinois to Host Annual Row 4 Dough Fundraiser at Lake Mattoon

Aug. 12, 9 A.M., Special Olympics Illinois to Host Annual Row 4 Dough Fundraiser at Lake Mattoon

By Bruce Steinberg
08/01/2023
0
0
Share:

Individuals may learn more and sign up at https://soill.donordrive.com/event/RowLakeMattoon

WHO:

Members of Mattoon and surrounding communities will come together to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois in August for the annual Lake Mattoon Row 4 Dough fundraiser.

WHAT:
Row 4 Dough is an exercise fundraising event benefiting the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. Rowers competing in teams of five will row a half-marathon on Lake Mattoon. 

All rowers must collect a minimum of $50 in donations. Participants who reach the minimum fundraising amount will earn a signature Row 4 Dough t-shirt. 

WHERE:
Lake Mattoon, located across the street from the Mattoon Marina, 1282 3600 E, Neoga, IL 62447

WHEN: 

Aug. 12, 2023, Check-in and registration will begin at 8:30 am with rowers to launch into Lake Mattoon at 9:00 a.m.


WHY:

Row 4 Dough helps to provide sports, health education, leadership, and personal development programming held throughout the year for local Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

For photo and interview opportunities please contact:
Vanessa Duncan

[email protected]

217-273-4485

About Special Olympics Illinois   

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports to a community of more than 55,000 traditional athletes, Young Athletes, Unified partners, coaches, volunteers, and more. It strives to be a global leader in shaping a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community by providing year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership, and personal development.

If you are interested in being a part of Special Olympics Illinois and its vision, contact your local region, call 800-394-0562, or visit our website at www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter

Previous Article

Victory for Stower Silent Sporters!

Next Article

Call to Action Right NOW! YOU can ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.