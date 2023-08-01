Aug. 12, 9 A.M., Special Olympics Illinois to Host Annual Row 4 Dough Fundraiser at Lake Mattoon

Individuals may learn more and sign up at https://soill.donordrive.com/event/RowLakeMattoon

WHO:

Members of Mattoon and surrounding communities will come together to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois in August for the annual Lake Mattoon Row 4 Dough fundraiser.

WHAT:

Row 4 Dough is an exercise fundraising event benefiting the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. Rowers competing in teams of five will row a half-marathon on Lake Mattoon.

All rowers must collect a minimum of $50 in donations. Participants who reach the minimum fundraising amount will earn a signature Row 4 Dough t-shirt.

WHERE:

Lake Mattoon, located across the street from the Mattoon Marina, 1282 3600 E, Neoga, IL 62447

WHEN:

Aug. 12, 2023, Check-in and registration will begin at 8:30 am with rowers to launch into Lake Mattoon at 9:00 a.m.



WHY:

Row 4 Dough helps to provide sports, health education, leadership, and personal development programming held throughout the year for local Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

For photo and interview opportunities please contact:

Vanessa Duncan

[email protected]

217-273-4485

About Special Olympics Illinois

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports to a community of more than 55,000 traditional athletes, Young Athletes, Unified partners, coaches, volunteers, and more. It strives to be a global leader in shaping a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community by providing year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership, and personal development.

If you are interested in being a part of Special Olympics Illinois and its vision, contact your local region, call 800-394-0562, or visit our website at www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.