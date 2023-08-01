Call to Action Right NOW! YOU can make a difference NOW against cruel hunting practices!

The Wisconsin State Legislature has opened a comment period Regarding an EIA related to gray wolf harvest regulations. The full link is at:

https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/code/register/2023/811b/register/public_notices/public_notice_soliciting_comments_regarding_an_eia_related_to_gray_wolf_harvest_regulations

The Comment Period: July 25-August 3, 2023, so please take action NOW!

Normally only vested-interest people reply and/or even know of a request for comments. I believe wolves are an important part of our ecosystem. Your thoughts are welcome.

The formal title is a “Notice Soliciting Comments Regarding an Economic Impact Analysis Subject: Gray wolf harvest regulations”

The Department of Natural Resources is in the process of preparing an economic impact analysis (EIA) for proposed rules relating to gray wolf harvest regulations, WM-03-21. A preliminary draft of the EIA and a draft of the board order are available for download as a clickable link by going to the following site: http://dnr.wi.gov and searching for the keywords “Administrative Rules.”

Some of their questions are: Under section 227.137, Wis. Stats., the department must include the information listed below in an EIA. When submitting comments, please provide specific information in these areas and include any supporting economic data, studies or reports. Please do NOT submit comments on revisions to the rule language at this time. The department is soliciting information on the following from you and others:

Would you, your business, your association, or your local unit of government be affected in a material economic way by the implementation of these wolf harvest regulation rules?

Additionally, the department is seeking comments on the following from people who indicate they will be affected economically:

1. Any implementation or compliance costs that are reasonably expected to be incurred.

2. Actual quantifiable benefits of the proposed rule.

3. Whether the proposed rule would adversely affect in a material way the economy, a sector of the economy, productivity, jobs, or the overall economic competitiveness of the state.

4. Economic impacts of specific alternatives to the proposed rule.

5. Whether the proposed rule will have an economic impact (savings or increased costs) on public utilities or their ratepayers.”

7/31/2023: Public Notice: Soliciting Comments Regarding an EIA related to gray wolf harvest regulations – 2023-07-31