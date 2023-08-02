Roller Ski Cup Schedule

Sunday, August 27 / Wausau, WI

Grinding Up Granite



The format will be similar to last year with an interval start skate race followed by a small wave start for the classic race. The event will start around 9:00am. Skiers can register for both events or they can choose their technique.The distance is about 3 miles and includes about 700 feet of climbing. The organizers will arrange for transportation for those that need it back down the hill. Races are open to everyone: adults and youth.