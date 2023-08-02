Roller Ski Cup Schedule
Be sure to watch out for roller ski events happening in the Central region. The Swenor CXC Rollerski Cup, in particular, offers a calendar full of compelling competitive opportunities that extend all the way until November 12th.
The races are open to participants of junior, senior, and Master levels, offering an inclusive and exciting experience for everyone interested in roller skiing.
COMING UP:
Saturday, August 12 / Blue Mounds, WI Click on:
“Up, Up and Away”
Climb to Southern Wisconsin’s highest point — 6K and 10K options. As part of this event, Madnorski has reserved the group campsite at the beautiful Brigham County Park Group Site. Come camp out the evening before the Up Up race. Enjoy a fire and the beautiful view from Brigham County park. Arriving the day before will also present a chance to preview the course.
Additionally, CORP (Capital Off-Road Pathfinders) will be hosting “CORP Fest” on that Saturday afternoon at the Mound which can make it a full day of FUN!
Sunday, August 27 / Wausau, WI
Grinding Up Granite
The format will be similar to last year with an interval start skate race followed by a small wave start for the classic race. The event will start around 9:00am. Skiers can register for both events or they can choose their technique.The distance is about 3 miles and includes about 700 feet of climbing. The organizers will arrange for transportation for those that need it back down the hill. Races are open to everyone: adults and youth.
Saturday, September 16 / Duluth, MN
NSIM Rollerski Race
Ski the beautiful scenic route on the North Shore while you gear up for winter. The NorthShore Inline Marathon is proud to offer races for cross country skiers. 42k and 21k offer a beautiful route along Lake Superior. The NSIM roller ski races navigate the scenic north shore drive. Roller skiers take a turn while entering Duluth, where they get the experience of roller skiing on Highway 61 and I-35. Compete against some of the top skiers in North America, or grab some buddies and ski with friends. The races are perfect for all ranges of abilities.
Saturday-Sunday, October 21-22 / Cable, WI
CXC Rollerski Championships
Sunday, November 12 / Brillion, WI – Click On:
10km Classic Mass Start Distance
(Ariens Nordic Center)