Announcing: Recipient Of The CXC Community Leadership Award

JOHN HUGUS COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP AWARD

Recognizing Community Leaders and Dedication to the Region

The spirit of John Hugus lives on in the hearts and minds of CXC members. Each year, CXC remembers John Hugus’s contributions to the cross-country community by recognizing a leader for their dedication to the sport in the region.

The community was core to John Hugus’ principles – his home community of Wausau, Wis., and the greater community of cross-country skiing. As a high school coach in Wausau, he was a motivational influence on his athletes. But he believed in spreading community: founding the Knicker Nordic Ski Club, leading the Wisconsin Nordic League, providing wisdom on CXC committees and its board, serving as a Junior Nationals coach, or just hanging out at 9 Mile Recreation Area helping kids enjoy cross country skiing. He shared his influence with other coaches through the Wisconsin High School Coaches League and CXC. All of those around him valued John’s core beliefs and principles. Hugus passed at the age of 57 in 2013 after a 17-year battle with cancer.

The honoree of the John Hugus Community Leadership Award for this year is:

SIIRI MORSE!

Center: Siiri Morse

Siiri’s involvement in the ski world began as an athlete at Stillwater High School, where she later returned to begin her coaching career. She went on to coach collegiate skiing with St. Olaf and Carleton College and ultimately ended up in Duluth where she set a robust ski community into motion. In Duluth, Siiri started the Chicks on Sticks winter ski program and became involved with Duluth XC Ski Club (DXC) serving on the board of directors. When Spirit Mountain Nordic Center asked DXC to help manage operations, Siiri stepped forward to lead the charge with fundraising, trail maintenance, and grooming, and operations for 6 years.

Siiri introduced club programming to Duluth, running the Nordic North Stars youth program and North XC competition club over the past 4 years. Siiri’s contributions continue at the Grand Avenue Nordic Center and competition venue, where she helps organize high school, regional, and national events including the SuperTour Finals which will come to Duluth in 2024.

Siiri is described as a tireless worker, a person with a hand on the pulse of her community, and a leader with a natural ability to get things going and do it with a smile.

Congratulations, Siiri!



Previous Award Recipients: