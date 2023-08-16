Great Pinery Heritage Waterway Grand Opening Set for August 26th

Wausau, WI: The Great Pinery Heritage Waterway (GPHW), http://www.greatpinery.com is a one-of-a-kind, 108-mile-long water trail in Central Wisconsin. It will hold a Grand Opening Event with a ribbon cutting, a short paddle, and a social time with raffles and free beverages on August 26, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The ribbon cutting is at 12:00 noon at the Mariaa at RiverLife Park.

The water trail, weaving through picturesque landscapes, urban areas, and historic landmarks has recently received a state trail designation and is set to officially become a national trail in 2024. From scenic views and diverse wildlife, to sharing Wisconsin’s rich history through unique landing signs, GPHW promises wonderful paddling adventures to all.

Grand opening event attendees can expect a 1-hour paddle starting and ending at Wausau on Water (WOW) located at 1300 N River Dr, Wausau, WI, as well as the opportunity to learn more about Great Pinery Heritage Waterway.

Highlights of The Pinery grand opening event:

Free swag

Free raffles

Free beer/soda tickets

Free ice cream at Briq’s

Exclusive restaurant coupons for paddlers

Registration and information

To indicate your interest and stay updated about the grand opening event, visit the event page on our Facebook page and mark yourself as “Interested” or “Going.” Your RSVP will help us ensure we have ample supplies for all attendees. The event page also offers all relevant event information, including parking, and will be updated with additional details and a timeline as the event date nears.

Facebook event page link:

https://fb.me/e/54vQCbLRH

Volunteer opportunities:

To volunteer, reach out to Bill Bertram at 715.212.8188.

Contact information:

For media inquiries or more information about The Pinery’s Grand Opening, please contact:

Elina VanNatta, Founder and Brand Strategist

712 Creative

[email protected]

715.432.4997