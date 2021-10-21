CXC & ABSF: The Turkey Birkie!

CXC

CXC is partnering with the American Birkebeiner for an exciting (Link ⇒) weekend of ski lessons during its 2nd annual Turkey Birkie Ski Festival. Whether you are a competitive Master racer, a first-time skier, or somewhere in between, our skilled instructors are excited to take your abilities to the next level! We will be skiing the artificial snow loops at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead. Depending on Mother Nature, there could be many more kilometers to ski on! Check the (Link ⇒) Birkie Trail Grooming & Trail Conditions report, or check the Birkie Trail Cams.

WHEN: Friday, November 26 to Sunday, November 28

Registration for lessons includes ALL sessions listed below.

Attend any or all!

Friday: 1:30PM – 3:00PM (skate)

Saturday:

9:00AM – 10:30AM (classic)

1:30PM – 3:00PM (skate)

WHERE: American Birkebeiner Trailhead, Cable (WI)

LESSONS: $200 (includes festival pass, four sessions of 1.5-hour long lessons, complimentary CXC Academy membership, CXC ski ties and a buff). If you just want to glide on early season snow, get a (Link ⇒) $25 festival pass and enjoy a day in the great north woods, all in a safe & fresh-air environment!

EVENT SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

Covid-19 safety precautions/protocols will be based on the current level of community transmission – stay tuned for any updates on this as the event nears.