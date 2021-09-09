Upcoming Outstanding Rollerski Events by CXC

CXC he third annual SWENOR CXC Rollerski Cup will be making its next stop in Wausau, Wisconsin. The Grinding Up Granite Race Sunday, September 12th. will be making its next stop in Wausau, Wisconsin. The(⇐ link) is set to take place on Grinding up Granite will feature classic and skate race options to race to the top of Rib Mountain with a total climb of 700 feet in 2.5 miles. REGISTRATION AND EVENT INFORMATION (⇐ link) SWENOR CXC Rollerski Cup will roll off in August as a prelude to the 2021-22 ski season. The series will incorporate stops in St Paul, Min., Blue Mounds, Wis., Wausau, Wis., and Duluth, Min. The races are open to all with points being tallied towards the CXC Rollerski Cup title. The CXC Rollerski Cup began in 2018 with two events, now expanding to five. Each of the events is open to all, with scoring in the CXC Rollerski Cup series available to CXC members (⇐ link) (membership types: junior, coach, volunteer, official, or CXC Masters Team (⇐ link)) who use organizer-provided Swenor matched set rollerskis. Non-CXC members who wish to race on their own equipment are welcome to take part in the series (no scoring provided). Sunday, September 12 / Wausau, WI

Classic and Skate Race Options Friday, September 17 – Duluth, MN

Freestyle Sprint (⇐ link) Saturday, September 18 – Duluth, MN

21k or 42k Freestyle Mass Start (⇐ link) RULES Even though the races are a part of a series, the competitors do not have to enter all individual races to be included in the overall ranking. The only conditions for the consideration of the overall standing are a CXC membership (membership types: junior, supporter, coach, volunteer, official, or CXC Masters Team) and the use of organizer-provided Swenor matched set rollerskis. Only the main event distance counts towards the overall standings. To be counted in the standings, competitors are required to use rollerskis provided by the organizer and they will be checked upon entering the start. The overall results are determined by the sum of the points acquired from individual races. The competitors assume and accept the risk of injury upon registration and entry to the race. All competitors are required to comply with traffic laws and to wear a helmet.