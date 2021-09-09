Upcoming Outstanding Rollerski Events by CXC

Thank you George Pastorino for showing so much good from Project Mobility, Hal Honeyman and his family, and all the volunteers and riders. So outstanding to see children receive bikes designed just for them and their situation, riding and smiling, bikes given to them for free by the kindness and generosity of others. And it was so good for this managing editor to be out and about at this event, meeting the people who make it great!
SWENOR CXC Rollerski Cup will roll off in August as a prelude to the 2021-22 ski season.
The series will incorporate stops in St Paul, Min., Blue Mounds, Wis., Wausau, Wis., and Duluth, Min. The races are open to all with points being tallied towards the CXC Rollerski Cup title.
The CXC Rollerski Cup began in 2018 with two events, now expanding to five. Each of the events is open to all, with scoring in the CXC Rollerski Cup series available to CXC members(⇐ link) (membership types: junior, coach, volunteer, official, or CXC Masters Team(⇐ link)) who use organizer-provided Swenor matched set rollerskis. Non-CXC members who wish to race on their own equipment are welcome to take part in the series (no scoring provided).
Even though the races are a part of a series, the competitors do not have to enter all individual races to be included in the overall ranking. The only conditions for the consideration of the overall standing are a CXC membership (membership types: junior, supporter, coach, volunteer, official, or CXC Masters Team) and the use of organizer-provided Swenor matched set rollerskis.
Only the main event distance counts towards the overall standings. To be counted in the standings, competitors are required to use rollerskis provided by the organizer and they will be checked upon entering the start.
The overall results are determined by the sum of the points acquired from individual races. The competitors assume and accept the risk of injury upon registration and entry to the race. All competitors are required to comply with traffic laws and to wear a helmet.
Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC)
718 Post Road, Suite F / Madison, WI / 53713 / USA