CXC Center to Begin with Initial Phase

CXC Middleton, WI – Through a partnership with the City of Middleton, the Central Cross Country Skiing Inc – Through a partnership with the City of Middleton, the(CXC) officially launches the development of the CXC Outdoor Recreation & Sports Center Situated on rolling land just north of Pleasant View Golf Course, the Center will feature a network of trails for cross country skiing, competitions, snowshoeing, mountain biking, and hiking, as well as the City’s planned mountain bike park and trailhead amenities. The initial development phase of the Center, which CXC plans to begin right after Labor Day, will include an access driveway connecting the Center to Highway 14 from Schwartz Road, as well as a parking lot and trail development. $920,000 were secured in donations by CXC Foundation to begin this initial phase. The next phase will add lighting and snowmaking infrastructure on the 1.2km section of the trail with the goal to make snow this coming winter. Active fundraising campaign is underway with almost half of the funds secured out of the needed $500,000 goal. Later phases consist of developing a mountain bike park trail head, mountain bike park, novice mountain bike trails and a building for CXC’s headquarters that will include a training center, restroom and locker room facilities, and equipment rental and retail space. “Capital Off Road Pathfinders are very excited to see the paperwork finalized and work begin on the new site. We’re looking forward to working with CXC and the City of Middleton to improve and expand our facilities, and to be a part of what will be an amazing multi-sport destination,” commented Jon Augspurger, president Capital Off-Road Pathfinders Last month several agreements have been signed to give a green light for initial phase developments: A donation agreement between the City and private property owners Dan and Natalie Erdman, who are donating a portion of their land for the Center.

A trail easement to construct a 3.5-mile trail network on the Erdman property, which will connect with ski and mountain bike trails north of the Golf Course to Blackhawk Ski

Club.

A lease agreement between the City and CXC, which allows CXC to manage the Center and maintain the trails during the winter months. Mayor Gurdip Brar stated, "The City of Middleton is delighted that our partnership with CXC and Dan & Natalie Erdman is coming to fruition. The CXC project will become a regional and state destination for outdoor recreation, and we know that winter sports enthusiasts as well as cyclists and hikers will enjoy this natural facility for decades to come. In concert with the City's improvements to Pleasant View Road in 2022-23, complete with bicycle/pedestrian bridge over the road, we are thrilled to increase the City's extensive trail network." CXC's vision is to create an outdoor community center with accessible design and a conservation ethic. Featuring purpose-built cross country skiing and mountain biking trails, anchored by a public shared-use community building, the Center will offer a turnkey outdoor venue for sport events and training, and a year round focus on recreation and educational programming. "Heidi and I are proud to be supporting such an exciting community focused World Class project, which will be used by both locals and visitors during all seasons, for years to come. On behalf of the CXC Foundation, thank you to the City of Middleton and Hycite for sharing our vision, as well as many individuals and families who ski and bike and run and have been early donors, starting with Dan and Natalie Erdmann. As we shift to the next stage of development of our site, we look forward to welcoming other supporters to join us in our efforts," shared Don Becker, CXC Foundation president. The Center will be an invaluable amenity for the region. It will strengthen the identity of the region as a place to enjoy an active lifestyle, fitness, fun and wellbeing. It will improve the quality of life for residents and visitors, and enhance the ability of businesses to recruit and retain employees. For more information, contact Yuriy Gusev at yuriy.gusev@cxcskiing.org.