September 2023, photo by Chris Kuborn, chriskuborn.com.

Articles
La Baie Verte Rowing Club Morning Row, Marisol Kuborn

Silent Alarm
A Big Thank You, Important Stower/Polk County Board Update, & an Invite for Tonight – A Blue Moon Hike! – From Brook Waalen

A Big Thank You, Important Stower/Polk County Board Update, & an Invite for Tonight – A Blue Moon Hike! – From Brook Waalen

By Bruce Steinberg
08/30/2023
Friends,  Sunday’s celebration was fantastic! Thanks to all who chipped in to help and thanks to all who have chipped in over the years to support the Stower. On Sunday, we raised $5,000 in donations!

The county has filed a motion to reconsider, an appeal and a stay (to keep horses and snowmobiles on the trail while the appeal plays out in court). Whew. Their motivation is the false notion that we’re going to shut down motorsports on all trails. We’re going to have to remind the county board that they are spending our money on this misguided cause. They should be spending resources directly on trails. 

Join us on the Stower for Walking Wednesdays starting Sept 6 at 9 AM at the Amery trailhead. Visit us on Facebook for details at:

https://www.facebook.com/stowersevenlakesstatetrail

Meet new people, connect with nature, be good to yourself and get a little sunshine. 

This Wednesday, August 30 is a blue moon; the first in two years. Please join us for a moonlight hike on the Stower. See the following flyer, below, for more details. 

