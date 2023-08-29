Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

September 2023, photo by Chris Kuborn, chriskuborn.com.

Articles
Menu

La Baie Verte Rowing Club Morning Row, Marisol Kuborn

CyclingEventsFund-raiser
CyclingInaugural Imperial Oak to Pollyanna Brewing Raises Money for Project Mobility

Inaugural Imperial Oak to Pollyanna Brewing Raises Money for Project Mobility

By Bruce Steinberg
08/29/2023
0
0
Share:

George Pastorino

Pussanee and I helped Grant Hamilton from Imperial Oak Brewing run the Inaugural Imperial Oak to Pollyanna Brewing to raise money for Project Mobility. There were 110 riders in all and the event went off flawlessly. I led a group of 25 with Pussanee sweeping and it was a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon and raise money for a great organization that gives physically challenged and wounded warriors the freedom of cycling by obtaining specially adapted bicycles for them. Thanks to John Loesch, Luis Esparza, Karen Kiley, Dennis Talley, and Pravin Patel for joining Pussanee and me on the ride. Picture of EBC riders who rode from our house attached (Luis met us at I.O.) Thanks, George

Project Mobility brings adaptive bike specialists who are expert mechanics and all the equipment necessary to create the perfect cycling experience for you. We travel all over the country to work with individuals, and groups of all sizes and abilities. For more information, please go to:

https://www.projectmobility.org/what-we-offer

Previous Article

Special Olympics at the Chicago Marathon – ...

Next Article

A Big Thank You, Important Stower/Polk County ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.