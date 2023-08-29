Inaugural Imperial Oak to Pollyanna Brewing Raises Money for Project Mobility

George Pastorino

Pussanee and I helped Grant Hamilton from Imperial Oak Brewing run the Inaugural Imperial Oak to Pollyanna Brewing to raise money for Project Mobility. There were 110 riders in all and the event went off flawlessly. I led a group of 25 with Pussanee sweeping and it was a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon and raise money for a great organization that gives physically challenged and wounded warriors the freedom of cycling by obtaining specially adapted bicycles for them. Thanks to John Loesch, Luis Esparza, Karen Kiley, Dennis Talley, and Pravin Patel for joining Pussanee and me on the ride. Picture of EBC riders who rode from our house attached (Luis met us at I.O.) Thanks, George

Project Mobility brings adaptive bike specialists who are expert mechanics and all the equipment necessary to create the perfect cycling experience for you. We travel all over the country to work with individuals, and groups of all sizes and abilities. For more information, please go to:

https://www.projectmobility.org/what-we-offer