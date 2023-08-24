Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

August 2023, photo by Darlene Prois

Articles
Menu

Seeley Lions PreFat: It’s been great for years!

Races/EventsRunning
Races/EventsSpecial Olympics at the Chicago Marathon – Join Our Team. Support Our Athletes.

Special Olympics at the Chicago Marathon – Join Our Team. Support Our Athletes.

By Bruce Steinberg
08/24/2023
0
0
Share:

Have you already received an entry for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 8? Guess what? You can still run to support Special Olympics Illinois.

If you have already received entry to this year’s Chicago Marathon and are looking for a charity to support, come join our inaugural team of runners in making a difference for Special Olympics Illinois athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the state.

Learn more and join our team by contacting Amanda at [email protected].

Bree’s Chicago Marathon Story

Special Olympics Illinois athlete and 2022 Chicago Marathon finisher, Bree, says, “Special Olympics gives people with disabilities a chance to succeed in life.” Read her full story here.

Not running but still want to support the team? Make a donation here.

TagsChicago Marathon
Previous Article

American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation Launches Public Phase ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.