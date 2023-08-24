Special Olympics at the Chicago Marathon – Join Our Team. Support Our Athletes.

Have you already received an entry for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 8? Guess what? You can still run to support Special Olympics Illinois.

If you have already received entry to this year’s Chicago Marathon and are looking for a charity to support, come join our inaugural team of runners in making a difference for Special Olympics Illinois athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the state.

Learn more and join our team by contacting Amanda at [email protected].

Bree’s Chicago Marathon Story

Special Olympics Illinois athlete and 2022 Chicago Marathon finisher, Bree, says, “Special Olympics gives people with disabilities a chance to succeed in life.” Read her full story here.

Not running but still want to support the team? Make a donation here.