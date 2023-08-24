American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation Launches Public Phase of Campaign for Mt. Telemark Village

Hayward, Wis. (August 23, 2023) – It’s Finally Happening! The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation is thrilled to announce the public launch of its $10 Million campaign for Mt. Telemark Village – your new home for real Northwood’s adventure.

The Village will build upon the legacy of the historic Telemark Resort, continuing its rich tradition of community while conserving the land, expanding amenities, and providing opportunities for more to be involved.

Expanded Outdoor Opportunities, including…

Trek Trails Powered by OTM – mountain bike trails ranging from beginner level to downhill and competition trails, from cross country to fat-bike trails – all radiating directly from the heart of Mt. Telemark Village.

More and better ski trails – including state-of-the-art snowmaking capabilities, a biathlon range, and the George Hovland Trail – a 5km paved loop.

Hiking trails and the new Kawabaming Tower – climb to the top of Mt. Telemark and take it all in.

Family-friendly additions – like an outdoor strength/play area, a new sledding hill, and picnic areas.

All that surrounding a building that will act as a jumping-off point and community center and launch-point to the outdoors. The 12,000 square foot base camp building provides a place for beginners to learn and start their adventure, for friends to gather and laugh, for skiers to warm up, and for all of us to break bread and tell our stories together. Facilitating all of this, the base camp building will feature Backroads Coffee, New Moon Ski & Bike Shop and a Trek Store for rentals and repairs, the Tony Wise Museum to honor the past, and the Gantz Great Room to gather!

The entire project is wrapped in a blanket of stewardship for the land that we love. Through the project over 500 acres of the original Telemark land lies under permanent conservation easements – protecting and preserving them forever. With the Thatcher Solar Garden, Mt. Telemark Village will offset its energy needs with green power!

The Campaign is off to a great start, with over $5.2 Million already committed! Now, with the fiftieth anniversary of the Birkie right around the corner, the ABSF is inviting the entire Birkie community to get involved and help us reach the finish line so that we can leave a lasting legacy of stewardship of the land and a love for the outdoors for generations to come! In fact, the community has already started the migration. Click on these highlighted words to check out new, exclusive footage:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1K6dX8y0ReAPYnEwQeuxCdgqBUgLl36nU/view

It takes a village to raise a village! Join the Village!

To learn more and get involved, visit:

http://www.birkie.com/mtv/