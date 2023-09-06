Oct. 7th: Come to the Swedish Mile Trail Race & Family Fun Day. An event to support snowmaking.

From VASALOPPET USA: An Autumn Day on the Trails in Mora

As a member of the Nordic Skiing Community, you know that snowmaking has been a game-changer in terms of being able to host a Vasaloppet Ski Race in Mora MN in recent winters despite unpredictable natural snow.

Every fall, we host the Swedish Mile Trail Race and Family Fun Day. Click on the link for more:

https://vasaloppet.us/swedish-mile/

The event features a 10K and 5K trail race on a combination of Vasaloppet ski trails and single-track fat bike trails through the Nordic Center grounds.

Additionally, we have a kid’s race featuring a one-mile and ½ mile trail run for elementary school-aged runners.



After the races, there are a number of events for active people of all ages to encourage exploration of the Nordic Center grounds and to learn more about our skiing community. There will be food, drink vendors, and activities for all ages.

The first 100 registered racers in the 10K and 5K races will receive a custom Swedish Mile gift, so sign up now before they’re all claimed!

To Register, Please Click on the Following:

https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Mora/SwedishMile