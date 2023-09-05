For all Amery, WI, Silent Sporters: The Stower Trail’s future is in your hands on September 6th!
Brook Waalen
We’re on the (click here:) Sept 6 City of Amery Council meeting agenda:
The City of Amery needs to know what this trail means to you and your community, how the snowmobiles/horses affect you, and how the Stower differs from the Cattail. This is a key part of our strategy to keep the Stower nonmotorized.
Stower Trail Discussion with Friends of Stower:
5:00 PM
104 W Maple St
Amery, WI 54001
I live in rural Frederic so my comments won’t mean much to Amery’s City Council. If you live in Amery and care about the trail it’s up to you to attend this meeting.
Brook Waalen
715-566-3061
Send a check:
Stower Legal Defense Fund
PO Box 203
Amery, WI 54001