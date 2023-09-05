Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

September 2023, photo by Chris Kuborn, chriskuborn.com.

Articles
Menu

La Baie Verte Rowing Club Morning Row, Marisol Kuborn

Silent Alarm
Silent AlarmFor all Amery, WI, Silent Sporters: The Stower Trail’s future is in your hands on September 6th!  

For all Amery, WI, Silent Sporters: The Stower Trail’s future is in your hands on September 6th!  

By Bruce Steinberg
09/05/2023
0
0
Share:

Brook Waalen

We’re on the (click here:) Sept 6 City of Amery Council meeting agenda

The City of Amery needs to know what this trail means to you and your community, how the snowmobiles/horses affect you, and how the Stower differs from the Cattail. This is a key part of our strategy to keep the Stower nonmotorized. 

Stower Trail Discussion with Friends of Stower:

5:00 PM

104 W Maple St

Amery, WI 54001

I live in rural Frederic so my comments won’t mean much to Amery’s City Council. If you live in Amery and care about the trail it’s up to you to attend this meeting

Brook Waalen

715-566-3061

Donate online.

Visit us on FB.

Send a check:

Stower Legal Defense Fund

PO Box 203

Amery, WI 54001

Previous Article

Historic Outdoor Wisconsin Resort Being Brought Back ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.