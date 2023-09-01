Silent Sports

September 2023, photo by Chris Kuborn, chriskuborn.com.

La Baie Verte Rowing Club Morning Row, Marisol Kuborn

EventsHistoric Outdoor Wisconsin Resort Being Brought Back to Life by Ski Foundation

Historic Outdoor Wisconsin Resort Being Brought Back to Life by Ski Foundation

By Bruce Steinberg
09/01/2023
Ben Popp


Hello From the ABSF!

We recently launched the Campaign for Mt. Telemark Village, as you know (or if you didn’t, now you do!) and this week the project made the news. Here’s the link to the full story:

northernnewsnow.com/2023/08/30/historic-wisconsin

It’s going to be amazing, a place dedicated to the outdoor, active lifestyle that we love!

But it takes a village to raise a village – and we need our whole village to make this project a reality. 

To JOIN the Village / Make a Donation click here:

runsignup.com/TicketEvent/MtTelemarkVillageDonation

Or find out more here:

https://www.birkie.com/mtv/?utm_source

See you in the Northwoods soon -Ben Popp, Executive DirectorAmerican Birkebeiner Ski Foundation
P.S. – The leaves are starting to turn and the nights are getting cooler up here in the Northwoods which means the 50th Anniversary Birkie isn’t far away…and did you hear the big news … Jessie Diggins will be joining us to race the Birkie this year!!!! 
It takes a village to raise a village!

