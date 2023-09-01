Historic Outdoor Wisconsin Resort Being Brought Back to Life by Ski Foundation

We recently launched the Campaign for Mt. Telemark Village, as you know (or if you didn’t, now you do!) and this week the project made the news. Here’s the link to the full story:

northernnewsnow.com/2023/08/30/historic-wisconsin

It’s going to be amazing, a place dedicated to the outdoor, active lifestyle that we love!

But it takes a village to raise a village – and we need our whole village to make this project a reality.

To JOIN the Village / Make a Donation click here:

runsignup.com/TicketEvent/MtTelemarkVillageDonation

Or find out more here:

https://www.birkie.com/mtv/?utm_source