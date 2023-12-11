Register for 2024 Winterfest Today!

Winter is definitely in the air, and hopefully, the snow will soon be, too. The muzzleloader season has just ended and MECCA will be aggressively grooming once the snow arrives.

A plethora of people have already made preparations for January 20th by signing up for the “Live” Winterfest ski race, and MECCA would like to invite you to do the same. Remember, virtual options are also available if the live event does not fit your schedule.

We’re blessed to have so many generous sponsors in the region to help support the event. Most recently, Big Powderhorn has donated a season lift ticket, a $549 value! Click here for more information on Big Powderhorn:

https://bigpowderhorn.net/

Register for Winterfest before December 27th to be eligible to win that door prize.

https://runsignup.com/winterfest

Stay tuned, as more prizes are likely to become available to early registrants.

“Giving Tuesday” was on November 28th and MECCA would like to sincerely thank all that donated on that day. If you are interested, make a donation online here, or visit meccatrails.com to renew your membership.

Join us for the annual Candlelight Ski, Shoe, and Hike on January 27, 2024. No fee or registration is necessary to enjoy the trails lined with luminaries, and cookies and hot chocolate will complete the festivities.

Hope to see you on the trails, Rodney Silvis, 2024 Winterfest Race Director.