At the Birkie Trailhead on Jan. 27! Tour by Day, New Moon Night Race

Cross-country skiing under the stars feels like nothing else!

Daryl McNutt

Editor’s Note: Daryl McNutt is an avid bike and cross-country ski racer who grew up in the Hayward area and around the Birkie since the very start. Having moved back to Hayward permanently in 2016, Daryl now leads the product and marketing efforts for New Moon Ski & Bike and strategic growth planning for the future. Check out newmoonski.com.

Whether lit by the moon or headlamp, every snow crystal sparkles and reflects the light. You fly over the trail, every move pushing you faster, your body almost invisible under the cold, clear sky. This feeling was evident in last year’s inaugural Birkie Tour Night Race, an exhilarating new event that took place as part of the Birkie Tour last January.

Chris and Katie Hecker, both New Moon team members, push through the cold as they race to the finish of the two-person team race. Photo by Kelly Randolph, courtesy of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation. Click on images to enlarge.

Birkie Tour Night Race 2023 events at the Worldloppet circuit in Europe showed great success. Many skiers still talked about the 24 Hours of Telemark, America’s first 24-hour ski race. It was a beloved part of the Hayward/Cable area race schedule and had many participants, spectators, and volunteers. Nighttime was the most exciting, with skiers tagging off from their rest periods and supporters cheering by the fire and along the trail.

Reigniting the Night

Birkie organizers thought a similar event would be a great addition to the schedule and the perfect complement to the already famous Birkie Tour. Ben Popp, Executive Director of the Birkie, wanted the new race to be a low-key, super-fun adventure; thus, the first all-new Birkie Tour — Tour by Day, Race by Night — was created. Same race course, same support, after dark!

The Birkie Tour/Night Race would offer a new challenge and a different view of the restored Telemark Trails. Another unique aspect of the Night Race was its two different events: the 20K Team Race, a thrilling journey of teamwork/adventure, and the 10K Individual Race, a solo, more competitive contest.

As the Head of Marketing and Analytics at New Moon Ski and Bike, I was one of the skiers to take on the 20K Team Race with my friend Linda. The time for that event was calculated after the second team member crossed the finish line, but for me, the race was much more than finishing a race and setting a PR.

Riverbrook Bike & Ski? New Moon Ski & Bike? No matter who you work for, the night race brings together everyone for one of the best times you can have on a Saturday night in northern Wisconsin. Photo by Lori Somerville.

Although an experienced skier, I had never skied in a night race before and wanted to try the event. Racing at night is a whole new perspective; you just feel fast. There is an energy and excitement different from racing in the daytime. The Night Race really was the perfect ski. The weather and the trail were great. It was just the right distance. The view of the headlamps glowing on the trail ahead under the clear, starry sky was beautiful. And, the camaraderie with other racers on the trail and around the bonfire made the event very special.

It was that experience that led me to suggest that New Moon sponsor the race for 2024. For us at New Moon, skiing is not just an outdoor activity, it’s a way of life. It’s part of our heritage; it’s in our DNA. After doing the event last year and feeling the thrill of what it’s like to ski with friends on a beautiful winter evening, it only made sense for New Moon to take on the title sponsorship to help support and advance another opportunity for all of us to enjoy the trails and outdoors that is second to none.

New Moon Night Race 2024

This year’s New Moon-sponsored Night Race will be similar to last year’s event. Scheduled to take place on January 27, 2024, at 6 p.m., participants can choose either a 20K distance race as a two-person team or a 10K distance race as an individual participant. Skiers must be at least 13 years old and have a headlamp to participate in the race.

The race will start at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead and will follow a course that winds through the Birkie Skate and Classic trails. It will also include trails on Mt. Telemark, with both uphill and downhill sections, before finishing back at the Trailhead. The course is primarily designed for experienced skiers, but beginners will also be able to participate. First-time skiers are encouraged to sign up for the Tour event earlier in the day to gain confidence on the course and familiarize themselves with the route.

Night Race Start: Two-person teams start the inaugural Birkie night race in 2023. Photo by Kelly Randolph, courtesy of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

As the race course finishes, food and beverages will be available for participants. Additionally, an outdoor fire pit will be where participants can gather and enjoy the atmosphere. S’mores will be provided! While there are no cash awards for the race, there will be special prizes for the top three male and female finishers. Teams participating in the 20K distance race will also be eligible for special prizes.

Skiing After Dark: Preparation & Practice

Night skiing takes some preparation to ensure your outing goes well. First, make sure you have a lot of options to stay warm. The temperature drops quickly after dark, so glove liners, neck gaiters, boot covers, and extra layers can save your ski.

New Moon teams get some coaching before heading out into the darkness. Photo courtesy of Lori Somerville.

Get familiar with your lighting system! Make sure you have high-quality, cold-tolerant lithium batteries that are new or recently charged and have the straps fitted for the hat you are going to wear. Before the race, practice changing beam brightness based on the demands of the trail. For example, on long flats and uphills, you can run a lower setting to save your batteries, but you should change to a brighter setting on downhills for the best visibility. Practice with your gloves on so you can boost your confidence when it comes to race time.

Night skiing forces you to practice the key basics of balance and timing because you lose some of the visual cues that you rely on during the day. In the dark, with only a small circle of light in front of you (in the case of a headlamp), you’ve lost a horizon line and a detailed view of the trail, so balance can be trickier.

If you can, do a bit of night skiing on your own to get ready before the race. It’s hard to believe, but your inner ear might take a bit to get used to skiing at night. Since you aren’t getting the same type of visual input, your balance is governed more by feel, which can take a bit of getting used to. And, of course, make sure to tell someone where you are going and how long you intend to be out there, and bring your cell phone, just in case.

Teams are all smiles after finishing the inaugural Birkie night race in 2023. Photo by Lori Somerville.

The New Moon Night Race promises to be one of the most memorable events of the winter. It’s impossible to spend time under the stars, deep in the pristine forest, gliding over the frosty trails, and not be inspired. Bill Watterson, author and illustrator of Calvin and Hobbes once said, “If people sat outside and looked at the stars each night, I’ll bet they’d live a lot differently.” Join us on the Telemark Trails in January for the New Moon Night to change your perspective on racing and maybe gain a new perspective on life. For more information and registration, please go to:

skisignup:Race/WI/Cable/BirkieTour