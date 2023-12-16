End of Year CXC Programs Fundraiser, with Matching Funds to Increase Your Contribution!

Yuriy Gusev (CXC Executive Director)

Dear friends of CXC,



As we approach the end of the year, we are excited to launch our 2023 Year-End Drive, an initiative to support and grow our Nordic skiing community. This year, we are incredibly grateful for the support of John and Leslie Taylor, who have generously offered to amplify your contributions through a special donation match. For every two dollars you donate, John and Leslie will contribute one dollar, allowing your support to go even further.



Our fundraising efforts this year are focused on the programs that carry out the heart of our mission:

NORDIC ROCKS FOR SCHOOL PROGRAM



Aimed at introducing the joys and benefits of Nordic skiing to school aged children, this program is an investment in the future of our sport and the health of our youth.



ADAPTIVE PROGRAM



Dedicated to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity in cross-country skiing, this program provides adaptive equipment for individuals with physical disabilities.



EXCELLENCE FUND



This fund supports our top junior and U23 athletes who qualify to compete at international events and is a driving force behind our goal to foster excellence in cross-country skiing.



CXC OUTDOOR CENTER



The heart of our community, the CXC Outdoor Center is essential for outdoor recreation, training, educational programming, and community events. Your donations help us maintain and continuously improve our facility.

Remember, with every two dollars you donate, an additional dollar will be matched

by John and Leslie Taylor.

Donate Now

Please Watch the 2023 Year-End Drive Message From Yuriy Gusev (CXC Executive Director):