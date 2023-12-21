Four Weeks of XC Lessons & Rental Gear: FREE!

From: The Wausau Nordic Ski Club

https://www.wausaunordic.org/

Tuesday Evenings: January 2nd,9th,16th,23rd “Rain” date of 1/30/2024 9-mile Forest and Chalet – County N and 221700 Redbud Road, Mosinee, WI

Wausau Nordic Ski Club is providing a great program: if you have never Cross Country Skied before or if you haven’t been out for a “few” years or maybe you want to refine your glide!

9-MILE SKI AREA has a great lighted trail system and Marathon County is graciously waiving the trail pass fee for these evenings! Equipment is provided if needed at no extra cost!

Both Skate and Classic (diagonal stride) lessons are offered. Class times are staggered.

As Class sizes are limited, please only sign up if you are sincere about attending.

For details and to register view our page here . You will find the program description and buttons to link you to registration for whichever days and classes work for you.

Think Snow!