A Year of Progress at the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation!

Lake Notes

Winter 2023

As the year winds to a close, NPLSF is looking back at all we have accomplished with your support – and looking ahead to exciting projects in 2024. Enjoy the highlights and learn ways to enjoy the parks, indoors and outdoors, in this latest edition of Lake Notes!

As the only nonprofit friends group for Lake Superior’s five national parks, NPLSF is very busy. Here are five ways our work improved our big lake’s environment, animals, and cultural resources over the past year—and what we have planned for next year – Click on:

How NPLSF is Making a Difference

Pictured Rocks pilots greener (and quieter) trail equipment:

In a win for the environment, work conditions, and visitor experience, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is trading out gas-powered trail equipment for electric battery-powered tools with support from NPLSF.

Check out a video on the project and more details here:

Pictured Rocks to Pilot Battery-Powered Trail Equipment

Meet our Four new Board Members:

NPLSF’s volunteer board of directors includes people with a passion for Lake Superior and the skills to make a difference. Four new leaders joined our efforts this year. Learn more about these talented individuals and our larger team here:

Four New Board Members and Team

Announcements

In November the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa held a groundbreaking to celebrate the redevelopment of Hat Point Marina, home of the 65-foot Voyager II ferry that connects Grand Portage to Isle Royale National Park. Initial renderings include concessions, restrooms, and room for 200 people. Stay tuned for more details! Check out more at:

Redevelopment of Hat Point Marina

AND:

The NPLSF was pleased to serve as a funding partner securing a National Park Foundation Park Ventures Grant to support “Agaaming Aki” (the land across the water) program for tribal youth at Grand Portage National Monument and Isle Royale National Park. We look forward to sharing more information on this important education initiative led by the parks.

Make a year-end donation! The end of the year is a great time to show extra love to Lake Superior and its five national parks. NPLSF relies on contributions to enhance and preserve the parks for everyone’s enjoyment – and for the wonder of generations to come. Please make a year-end gift today by going to:

Visit the Parks

(Click on Words in Bold Type for Links!)

The Christmas Eve Italian Hall Disaster is the focus of a new novel and a new episode of the Lake Superior Podcast. Learn about this fascinating story and the Calumet area’s mining history—it will inspire you to see the area in person and learn more at the Keweenaw National Historical Park .

is the focus of a new novel and a new episode of the Lake Superior Podcast. Learn about this fascinating story and the Calumet area’s mining history—it will inspire you to see the area in person and learn more at the . Isle Royale National Park is closed for the season, but the artists who stay at the park each summer have created an inspiring body of work we can enjoy all year long. Check out the online Artist-in- Residence Gallery .

. For millennia, Native Americans had names for the islands, rivers, bays, and other natural features around Lake Superior, and many are still used in communities today. Apostle Islands National Lakeshore’s Ojibwemowin Audio and Grand Portage National Monument’s Daga Anishinaabemodaa! – Let’s Speak Anishinaabemowin! offer resources for everyone to learn, and hear, the original names for places many visitors might only know by their English names.

and Grand Portage National Monument’s offer resources for everyone to learn, and hear, the original names for places many visitors might only know by their English names. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is a perfect place to enjoy the outdoors in the winter. Plan your adventure today for some snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or ice climbing in this winter wonderland.