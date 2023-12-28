Trail Reports, Snowmaking, Mt. Telemark Village – and Your Generosity

With this Seattle-like weather, you’re probably full of questions. Are the trails open? Is more snowmaking happening? Can Mt. Telemark Village improve the situation? And how can I help? See Ben’s video report as well as read on to find out all the answers:

Trail Report: With all the rain and warm temps the Tormondsen snowmaking loops will require some repair and are currently closed. Based on the forecast we will begin making snow later this week with the goal of having some skiing (est.1.5km) open again by Jan 4th. And Stay tuned to the trail report for the latest updates:

Mt. Telemark Village Snowmaking: You may not realize it, but the Birkie’s snowmaking system lacks efficient infrastructure requiring large amounts of labor to operate accompanied by risk of breakdown. With no buried pipes, not enough power stations, and limited water capacity, we make it work – but in the long term, it’s not sustainable. It is for this reason a portion of our Mt. Telemark Village capital campaign includes funds for improving our snowmaking system.

Your Generosity: As we approach the end of the year we hope you will consider making a gift to the campaign for Mt. Telemark Village. It takes a village to raise a village and we need everyone to join in to make this a success. This is the biggest thing the Birkie has ever done, let’s leave a legacy for the generations to come!

To sweeten the pot we have a cool new Mt. Telemark Village hat for you from Borah Teamwear! We will send a hat to anyone who donates $1,000 or more between now and the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.

