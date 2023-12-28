North End Snowshoe Classic a GO for Jan. 6th: Snow or No!

www.northendskiclub.org

The North End Ski Club in Cable will present the 5th annual North End Snowshoe Classic on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Given the current weather expectations, this year’s “Snowshoe Classic” will be a little different and will likely be a dry land event – a trail run. Unless a significant amount of snow falls between now and race day, snowshoes will not be necessary to participate in the event. “While we are disappointed in the low snow year we have been having so far,” says race director Shelly Wilson, “we are still committed to providing a quality event for snowshoers and runners.”

The Snowshoe Classic annually attracts a complete spectrum of participants, from the serious die-hard types who run in shorts and a t-shirt regardless of the temperatures to the casual walkers and hikers out for a pleasant day on the trails. Speaking of trails, the Snowshoe Classic racecourse utilizes a different set of trails than the annual North End Trail Run held in May. For the avid trail runner, this is an opportunity enjoy a completely different experience on the North End trails.

The Snowshoe Classic race will start and finish at the North End Trailhead and use a looped route on the North End Classic Ski Trail. Racers have enjoyed the narrower North End Classic Trail with its fun rolling terrain and a remote feel. The snowshoe racecourse also uses a few short segments of the main North End Ski Trail, and those trails will remain open and there may be snowshoe racers briefly sharing the trail.

Starting at the North End Trailhead, two miles south of Cable on Randysek Road, the Snowshoe Classic will offer 5 km and 10 km options. The 10km race will start at 9:45am and the 5km at 10:00. The race is open to the public and all levels of participants are welcome.

There will be one aid station on the course with water and energy drink, but participants should bring their own water bottle. The Snowshoe Classic remains a very low key event, with the emphasis on having fun and enjoying spending a day on the trails. Awards will be presented to the overall winners in each race, as well as the first place finisher in each age group. All racers will receive a loaf of homemade bread from Tilly’s pies and a jar of homemade jam from the UCC church.

Should there be sufficient snowfall by race day, all of the North End Ski Trails will remain open except the North End Classic Trail, which will be closed until about 12:00 noon. If possible, efforts will be made to regroom the trail at that time.

Registration is online only and there will be no on-site race day registration. Racers may register online at:

SnowshoeClassic/register

Or by visiting:

northendskiclub.org

Registration closes at 3:00 pm on Friday, January 5, but to be guaranteed a full goodie bag, racers must register by Jan. 2. Registration is $31 for racers over age 12. The fee for participants under 12 is $15 with a goodie bag, or free without a goodie bag. Proceeds benefit the North End Ski Club with $1.00 of every entry to be donated to the Great Divide Ambulance Service to support their important efforts in the Cable community.

Bib pick-up will take place at the North End Cabin on Saturday, January 6 at 9:00 am. Full race details can be found at:

northendskiclub.org/north-end-snowshoe-classic

For additional information, contact Shelly Wilson, [email protected], (715)307-3720.

About the North End Trailhead: The North End Trailhead is home to 32km of regularly groomed cross country ski trails and 10 kilometers of well-marked and mapped snowshoe trails. Based in the Bayfield County Forest, the trails traverse deeply wooded and remote terrain, and provide a perfect opportunity to escape from the every day. The Bayfield County Forest rustic yurt is available for rental and is easily accessible from the ski, snowshoe and bike trails. The North End Ski Club is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization that has developed and maintains the North End trails and cozy warming cabin. For more information, visit www.northendskiclub.org.