 North End Snowshoe Classic Set for January 7

The North End Ski Club in Cable presents the 4th annual North End Snowshoe Classic on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Starting at the North End Trailhead, two miles south of Cable on Randysek Road, the Snowshoe Classic offers 5K and 10K options. The 10K race starts at 9:45 a.m., the 5K at 10:00. Open to the public, the race welcomes all levels of participants.

The Snowshoe Classic race starts and finishes at the North End Trailhead. The race course uses a looped route on the North End Classic Ski Trail. Racers have enjoyed the narrower North End Classic Trail with its fun, rolling terrain and remote feel. With the abundant snowfall early this winter, conditions are expected to be excellent.

With one aid station on the course, providing water and energy drinks, participants should also bring their own water bottle. The Snowshoe Classic remains a low-key event, with the emphasis on having fun and enjoying spending a day on the trails. Awards await the overall winners in each race, as well as the first place finisher in each age group. All racers will receive a loaf of homemade bread from Tilly’s pies and a jar of homemade jam from the UCC church.

All of the North End Ski Trails will be open on race day except the North End Classic Trail, which will be closed until about 12:00 noon. Efforts will be made to regroom the trail at that time. It may also be necessary to link portions of the snowshoe racecourse using short segments of the main North End Ski Trail, but those trails will remain open and there may be snowshoe racers briefly sharing the trail.

Online registration only with no on-site race-day registration. Racers may register online at:

https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=296620

Or by visiting:

www.northendskiclub.org







Registration closes at 3:00 pm on Friday, January 6. But a guaranteed full-goodie bag means racers must register by Jan. 22. Registration cost: $31 for racers over age 12; participants under 12: $15, with a goodie bag, or free without a goodie bag. Proceeds benefit the North End Ski Club with $1.00 of every entry donated to the Great Divide Ambulance Service to support their important efforts in the Cable community.

Bib pick-up will take place at the North End Cabin on Saturday, January 7 at 9:00 am. Full race details can be found at:

https://northendskiclub.org/north-end-snowshoe-classic/.

For additional information, contact Shelly Wilson at:

[email protected], (715)307-3720

About the North End Trailhead:

The North End Trailhead offers 32K of regularly groomed cross-country ski trails and 10K of well-marked and mapped snowshoe trails. Based in, and in cooperation with the Bayfield County Forest, the trails traverse deeply wooded and remote terrain. They and provide a perfect opportunity to escape from the everyday. The Bayfield County Forest rustic yurt, available for rental, is easily accessible from the ski, snowshoe, and bike trails. The North End Ski Club, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has developed and maintains the North End trails and cozy warming cabin. For more information, visit:

www.northendskiclub.org