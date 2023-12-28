A big lake takes a big commitment. Please donate today!

Lake Superior and its national parks provide abundant freshwater, habitat, recreation, and cultural heritage opportunities for everyone to enjoy. But the parks cannot operate without independent financial support and dedicated volunteers.

As we approach the end of the year we ask that you make a contribution to the National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation, for the benefit of our beautiful parks and future generations.

Donate Now At:

https://www.nplsf.org/donate

With your support we can help struggling moose populations, provide educational resources, and work with park superintendents and tribal leaders to address crucial park needs like staff housing and wilderness management.

Our ambitious plans for 2024 also include the expansion of our Decarbonize the Parks initiative to help Lake Superior’s parks transition off fossil fuel and onto clean electricity. This innovative effort has generated attention regionally and nationally. Check out this short video, below, of recent work with Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore:

Together, we can tackle the most urgent issues facing the lake and its parks. Please act on your commitment to Lake Superior by making a year-end donation today.

Learn more at:

nplsf.org

Or take a look at this recent story on our 2023 Recent Accomplishments and plans for next year:

how-nplsf-is-making-a-difference

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!!!