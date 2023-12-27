2024 Noquemanon Ski Marathon – December Wave Update and Other Event News

As the new year approaches, we are still patiently waiting for snow. While it’s not unprecedented for Marquette County to be without snow going into January the strong El Nino pattern we’ve been in has certainly caused quite a bit of stress as we watch as many long-range forecasts as we can handle.







The positives right now are that before the Christmas warm-up and rain, there was good ice development on the lake crossings as overnight temperatures stayed cold – we don’t have a recent update on ice depths. However, we’re hoping that much of it was retained. In addition to that, the long-range forecast indicates we should have a change in the weather pattern in January to cooler temperatures. We hope that means the snow will start to fall.



Do your snow dance!



2024 Registration And Wave Update: Registration for the 2024 Noquemanon Ski Marathon is open! The registration pricing schedule for all events is listed below. If you haven’t registered yet, register before January 1st to beat the next price increase.



As usual skiers age 24 and under registering for the 50K, 24K, or 15 miles snowshoe event will receive a $25 discount no matter when they register – the discount is applied during registration.



Full Noque & Half Noque Events (Including Virtual), 15-Mile Snowshoe: $100 through December 31st; $105 through January 24th; $120 on January 26th



12K: $45 through December 31st; $50 through January 24th; $60 on January 26th.



Adaptive/Sit Ski: $15



Junior Noque (ages 19 and under): FREE



WAVE STATUS (As of 12/27/23):



50K ClassicWave 1 – 30 spots left; Wave 2 – 55 spots left.



50K Freestyle: WAVE ONE & TWO ARE FULL; Wave 3 has 22 spots left.



24K ClassicWave 1 – 16 spots left; Wave 2 – 7 spots left; Wave 3 – 2 spots left; WAVE 4 IS FULL.



24K FreestyleWave 1 – 20 spots left; Wave 2 – 29 spots left; Wave 3 – 17 spots left; Wave 4 – 29 spots left.



The Noquemanon Ski Marathon is a non-profit event that serves as a fundraiser for the Noquemanon Trail Network. The race committee works very hard to keep event prices down while also having the capacity to follow through on our financial commitments and move trail improvement projects forward. We are committed to offering a unique and high-quality event at one of the lower price points available for an event of this size and length.



Thank you for your continued support and we are looking forward to our 26th annual event on January 26th and 27th 2024!



Bibs and Lanyards: The keepsake skier bibs will include text that indicates the event and wave number of each participant. The bib color will correspond with the wave number. Skiers in the 50K tour, 50K, 24K, Relay, and 15-mile snowshoe will be assigned a cloth bib at check-in. Skiers in the 12K will be issued a paper bib which will correspond with the associated event.









Overall and age group winners in the 50K and 24K events will be awarded an authentic Moen Noquemanon Cowbell.



Sponsor Updates: New Title Sponsor: The Noquemanon Ski Marathon welcomes a new Title sponsor for 2024! Mommaerts Mahaney Financial Services Inc. has been a long-time supporter of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon and the NTN (Noquemanon Trail Network) since their inception. We thank them for their continued support and for taking on an important role of ensuring that the event will continue to follow through on our commitments to supporting the NTN and Nordic skiing in central Marquette County.



Thank you to returning Major sponsor Eagle Mine!



Thank you to Major sponsor Delft Bistro!



Nutrition Sponsor: We’re excited to welcome back Hammer Nutrition endurance fuels on course once again at the Noquemanon Ski Marathon. For over 35 years, Hammer has been helping endurance athletes to Fuel Right and Feel Great while performing their best. Check out their website at https://hammernutrition.com/ to learn more, so come race day you’ll be ready to Hammer.



The Holiday Inn Express – Marquette is a proud sponsor of the Noquemanon Trail Network and happily extends a year-round discount to the Friends of the NTN. Follow the link below to view and book your room at a discounted rate!



holidayinnexpress/marquette



Welcome to Upper Michigan’s only upscale extended-stay hotel, the Staybridge Suites Marquette. Architecturally reminiscent of Marquette’s historical downtown and with interior spaces reflecting the region’s heritage, we offer our guests an upscale local experience. The hotel offers plenty of temperature-controlled, underground parking units to keep our guests warm and dry in the winter.



staybridge/marquette



Did You Know?

The precursor to the Noquemanon Ski Marathon was a race called the Red EarthLoppet, a point-to-point race that originally spanned from National Mine, North of Ishpeming to South Marquette. The first race was held in 1984 and ceased in 1997 due to landowner issues and the resultant course changes that were less than ideal.



Jon Mommaerts and a group of Superiorland Ski Club colleagues decided that the area needed a replacement and work began on planning for the first Noquemanon Ski Marathon held – the first of which was held in 1999.



Many things have changed over the years, but, some things remain very similar such as our reliance on private landowners that have been graciously willing to partner with this event and provide access once a year, and share the beauty of skiing through the rugged terrain of Marquette County.



Interested in reading more? Be on the lookout for several Noquemanon Ski Marathon articles in the

upcoming editions of Silent Sports Magazine!







2023 Results: Complete 2023 Noquemanon Ski Marathon results, provided by Superior Timing: https://my.raceresult.com/231888/



2023 Junior Noquemanon results, provided by Superior Timing:

https://my.raceresult.com/231889/results



Re-live the 2023 Noquemanon: Check out the excitement of the Junior Noquemanon held at Al Quaal Recreation Area .