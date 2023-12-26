ENTRY FEES INCREASE ON JANUARY 1, Ahead of 2024 Grandma’s Marathon Weekend

2 Races Sold Out, 1 Other on Near-Record Registration Pace

Zach Schneider

(DULUTH, MINN.) — Registration remains on a near-record pace ahead of the 48th annual Grandma’s Marathon weekend, and entry fees will now increase starting on January 1, 2024.

Grandma’s Marathon start in 2019. Matthew Moses Photography, LLC. Courtesy of Grandma’s Marathon.

More than 18,500 people have already signed up for one of the weekend’s three races, which are Grandma’s Marathon, the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, and the William A. Irvin 5K.

The Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon reached its registration capacity in fewer than four days, while the William A. Irvin 5K saw its earliest sellout on record in late November.

Grandma’s Marathon, meanwhile, has fewer than 1,500 spots remaining and is on track for its second fastest sellout on record – trailing only the 40th annual event in 2016, which reached capacity before the turn of the new year.

For people still interested in either the half marathon or 5K, there are still options available such as the Great Grandma’s Challenge, 2-Year Guaranteed Entry Program, or Charity Partners Program.

The entry fees and approximate remaining entries for each of the available races are as follows, with registration accepted on a first-come, first-served basis:

Grandma’s Marathon (~1,500 spots remaining)

$130 – On or Before December 31

$140 – January 1-March 31

$150 – April 1-June 1

Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon

SOLD OUT

William A. Irvin 5K

SOLD OUT

Full Great Grandma’s Challenge (~50 spots remaining)

$200 – On or Before December 31

$215 – January 1-March 31

$225 – April 1-June 1

Half Great Grandma’s Challenge

SOLD OUT

2-Year Guaranteed Entry Program (~25 spots remaining)

$440 – On or Before June 1

This option secures an entry for both the 2024 and 2025 Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon. Half the proceeds from this option directly benefit Grandma’s Marathon’s charitable organization, the Young Athletes Foundation (YAF).

Our 2024 Charity Partners also have bibs available in each of the three events, with more details on how to sign up available HERE.

Those interested can register or find more information at:

GrandmasMarathon.com

Grandma’s Marathon weekend will be held June 20-22, 2024, and is presented by Toyota, Members Cooperative Credit Union, and ASICS.

For any questions or interview requests, please contact Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider via phone at (218) 343-9874 or via email at [email protected].

ABOUT GRANDMA’S MARATHON

Grandma’s Marathon began in 1977 when a group of local runners planned a scenic road race from Two Harbors to Duluth, Minnesota. After seeing just 150 participants that year, the race weekend has now grown into one of the largest in the United States and welcomes more than 20,000 participants for its three-race event each June.

The race got its name from the Duluth-based group of famous Grandma’s Restaurants, the first major sponsor of the marathon. In addition to the 26.2-mile race, the organization has now added the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and William A. Irvin 5K to its weekend offerings.

As the popularity of Grandma’s Marathon has grown, our mission has stayed the same – to organize, promote, and deliver annual events and programs that cultivate running, educational, social, and charitable opportunities in our communities.

Grandma’s Marathon-Duluth, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization with a nine-person, full-time staff and a 17-member Board of Directors.