GRANDMA’S MARATHON A GO FOR JUNE 2021

Zach Schneider

Minnesota Plans to Loosen COVID-19 Restrictions Before Race Weekend

DULUTH, MN: The 45th annual Grandma’s Marathon weekend has received the green light for June, which comes as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a loosening of the state’s public health guidelines on Thursday afternoon.

“This is a great day not just for Grandma’s Marathon but for our community as well,” Executive Director Shane Bauer said. “So many people had a hand in making this event a reality this year, and to be here today with the final approval is a testament to the effort everyone’s put in. Our staff can’t thank our state and local partners enough for their tireless work, and we look forward to once again welcoming our participants to the unofficial kickoff to summer in Duluth.”

“I am so excited to welcome Grandma’s Marathon back to the streets of Duluth!” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson added. “Last year many of us participated in Grandma’s virtual races – I loved the flexibility Grandma’s awarded us as runners, but it’s just not the same as the Canal Park finish. It’s truly one of my favorite days in the year. We are thrilled to welcome runners back to Duluth and participate in a safe and well-planned event.”

While the updated state guidelines provide a clear path forward for the 2021 Grandma’s Marathon, organizers say more specific updates as to how they will change the current race weekend plan will be announced in the coming days.

The 45th annual Grandma’s Marathon weekend will be held June 17-19, 2021. For more information, please call our office at (218) 727-0947 or visit grandmasmarathon.com.

ABOUT GRANDMA’S MARATHON

Grandma’s Marathon began in 1977 when a group of local runners planned a scenic road race from Two Harbors to Duluth, Minnesota. There were just 150 participants that year, but organizers knew they had discovered something special. Grandma’s Marathon weekend draws approximately 20,000 participants for its three-race event each June.

The race got its name from the Duluth-based group of famous Grandma’s Restaurants, the first major sponsor of the Marathon. Over time, the level of sponsorship with the restaurants changed, but the name stayed the same. Grandma’s Marathon-Duluth, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization with a 17-member Board of Directors and a nine-person, full-time staff.