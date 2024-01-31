Silent Sports

January 2023, photo courtesy of U.s. Ski & Snowboard

Making Snow Now, Getting the Real Stuff Soon!!!

CyclingHuman Interest
CyclingBruce Closser: A Wonderful Video from the Noquemanon Trail Network

Bruce Closser: A Wonderful Video from the Noquemanon Trail Network

By Bruce Steinberg
01/31/2024
Dear Silent Sporters: The March issue of Silent Sports Magazine will have an outstanding story written by Pamela Christensen on the amazing Bruce Closser’s Guinness World Record crossing the USA on his bike designed by Blake Becker and Jon Becker of Love and Bicycles in Nauganee, MI. I’ve been fortunate to have a few conversations, Bruce to Bruce, via email and he sent me the link below.

If the lack of winter weather has got you down, please take under 7 minutes of your time to watch and enjoy this video made by the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN). Enjoyable and uplifting! Thank you, Bruce Closser and the NTN! Bruce Steinberg, Managing Editor, Silent Sports Magazine

