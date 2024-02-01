Winterfest LIVE is canceled; virtual events are still available!

Undoubtedly, this will be one of those winters that people will be talking about for years to come. It was disappointing to have to cancel our Winterfest Live event, but, unfortunately, there wasn’t enough snow to safely conduct our event for hundreds of participants.

Virtual Winterfest is still ongoing and people may continue to register to participate in any of the virtual skiing or snowshoe events, and post times through February 19th. You can do this as well as register by going to:

https://runsignup.com/winterfest

Normally racers complete their virtual event at MECCA, but in light of this year’s snow conditions, athletes may complete their race (5k, 10k for the pursuit, 15k or 30k, or 2-mile snowshoe) on any trail system and post their time on the Winterfest event. To do this, go to the above link as well.

To host an event like Winterfest Live requires that several costs be incurred before the event, such as advertising, timing services, goody bags, and more, and thus as a non-profit organization MECCA will not be refunding registration fees. However, MECCA intends to offer a significant discount on next year’s registration to those individuals who signed up for this year’s event. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support in this matter.

For those who may still be interested in signing up and supporting Winterfest, please consider doing so by February 2nd. We will be drawing for door prizes on February 3, including day lift passes from Snow River Mountain Resort, gift certificates to Coontail and Heart of the North, plus many more.

The January issue of Silent Sports Magazine included an article on MECCA and some of its 50-year history. If you have the opportunity, take the time to enjoy reading about one of our local treasures.

Hope to see you on the trails, Rodney Silvis, 2024 Winterfest Race Director.

View Future MECCA Events Here:

https://www.meccatrails.com/events