ABR Wants (One Of) YOU!

The purported “Diggins” email wanting to ask me a question, asking me to call, and listing a phone number, landed in my spam folder. Gmail warned inside a blood-red banner: This message seems dangerous. Similar messages were used to steal personal information. Avoid clicking on links …

The email, per Gmail, was too general and the sender’s email address was new, at least to me. Besides, who am I to receive an email from Jessie Diggins’ father (AKA, “Clay Diggins”)?

Not wanting ID-theft trouble or to bother a family likely oft-contacted by media and others, but also not wanting to ignore XC ski royalty, I reached out to Ben Popp to help me authenticate this email. The next morning, I received a text from Jessie Diggins’ father, AKA Clay, who indeed wanted to talk with me, providing details to prove neither the email nor his text was spam. (Thank you, Ben!) What a great talk we had! A true gentleman wanting to do for others and a ski foundation he had recently signed on as a board member, asking only that I help him spread the word about important news from ABR.

Clay Diggins’ next email, landing squarely in my regular Gmail in-box, said as follows, to share with all of you:

In April 2025, Eric Anderson and Angela Santini will place their ABR ski trails property and business into a newly created nonprofit foundation. The mission of the Anderson Bluffs and River Trails Foundation is to sustain ABR’s legacy as the Midwest’s premier Nordic ski destination for generations to come and connect ABR trails to the larger community.

Eric and Angela still live in the farmhouse on the ABR property where Eric grew up, and their roots in the area run deep. In 1995, Eric and his father, Dave, decided to share their beautiful property along the Montreal River by building ski trails. At first, the trails were modest, built by hand using a bow saw and axe. They called their trails exactly what they were: an Active Backwoods Retreat. Word spread and, over time, equipment was added and additional property secured. Now spanning 1,100 acres, the property has a trail network winding through some 100K of pristine forest, today ranked among the finest ski destinations in the country.

Three things make ABR special. First: Its location in the Upper Michigan’s snowbelt. The town of Ironwood, just south of Lake Superior, averages 200” of snow, falling early and staying late, making for a long ski season. Second: Eric’s commitment to grooming excellence. For over thirty years, Eric’s reputation as a master groomer has grown; he is a sought-after resource regarding equipment and on-snow skills. Third: The trail network itself showcases the beautiful North Woods. With some of the finest classic single-track trails and wide skate trails, the property has something for every level of skier, with family-friendly terrain for children and newer skiers, alongside steeper trails that can challenge experienced racers.

Eric Anderson and Angela Santini taking a break while skiing on Sunset Trail, one of ABR’s close-and-personal, expertly groomed classic trails. In April 2025, they will hand place this trail and all the rest meandering through 1,100 acres of pristine forest property into the Anderson Bluffs and River Trails Foundation.

With the area now an outdoor enthusiast’s mecca, the community has embraced ABR trails as an attraction and a place to host special events for individuals, children, families, and teams. Throughout the Midwest, skiers flock to ABR each winter to enjoy the wonderful trails and all the area has to offer.

Drone view of grooming operations at ABR. All images courtesy of ABR.

This is the backdrop that Eric and Angela found themselves in as they approached retirement and had to decide what to do with their property and business. They feel it’s important to continue all that ABR means to the community. By placing ABR trails into a nonprofit, the Anderson Bluffs and River Trails Foundation, they are securing ABR’s legacy for generations to come. This decision is significant for the local area and the entire ski community. Skiers everywhere can continue to make plans to visit, knowing the future of ABR trails is secure.

For some lucky Nordic person out there, here is Clay Diggins and the Foundation’s truly cool message:

ABR Career Position Opening:

Title: Executive Director Anderson Bluffs and River Trails Foundation, reporting to the foundation board of directors.

Position Description: ABR, one of the top cross-country ski touring destinations in the country located in Ironwood, Michigan, is transitioning to become a nonprofit foundation. The board of directors is seeking a dynamic individual to lead this newly formed organization. After decades of private ownership, the creation of Anderson Bluffs and River Trails Foundation ensures that the legacy of ABR Trails will be preserved for generations to come. This is a unique opportunity for someone with a passion for the outdoors to play a key role in leading ABR into the future.

Read about a possible new career for you and apply!

But Wait — There’s More!

Clearly, this is exciting stuff for any Nordic lover, but the position isn’t about getting paid to have fun skiing the fantastic ABR trails. A special candidate is sought with the application process beginning here: AndersonBluffsRiverTrailsFoundation.org/jobs. This will also take you to a PDF page listing the Full Job Description, where you can see if you qualify to become the ONE! If so, you can then send your resumé to [email protected].

And you can read more at AndersonBluffsRiverTrailsFoundation.org.

Got your smartphone handy? Then point its camera at the provided QR Code to get to the information.

This is a career opportunity that can change a life in so many positive ways. Maybe you have the years of experience and know-how the Foundation is looking for and are ready to put your best ski forward. Of course, it will be the Foundation’s task to decide who to select among the applicants.

To all those interested who apply, I wish you the best of luck. To Eric and Angela, I say thank you for all the amazing things you have done, creating a fabulous legacy that is ABR, and all that your hard work and enthusiasm have meant to so many as well as to the Ironwood community.

And last, to Clay Diggins: I never knew that Spam could turn out so good!

