From Chronic Pain to Performance
By Kate Burgess
Editor’s Note: Kate Burgess is a freelance producer who brings large-scale events, corporate meetings, entertainment programs and conferences to life. In 2016, she started a second business of Health and Wellness Coaching, helping people live a healthier, more ambitious and joyful life through fitness, nutrition, and community. She can be reached by visiting Kate Burgess Fitness: https://bchbody.life/3bv4VU3
Also: The paywall is GONE! Please feel free to marathon amble about the website for more great stories, up to date «Race Calendars», Club information, Places to Stay, Trail Conditions, and more.