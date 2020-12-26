Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

December Issue!

Joyful December Cover & So many great stories inside!

Articles
Menu

Free 3-Month Subscription with One Click during the Birkie Season to the First 3,000! See top story at www.silentsportsmagazine.com.

Events
Press Release from Minocqua Winter Park. New Year’s Eve Celebration!

Press Release from Minocqua Winter Park. New Year’s Eve Celebration!

By Bruce Steinberg
12/26/2020
64
0
Share:

Thursday, Dec 31st / 5-7pm / $5 per person

Join us for an enchanting evening snowshoe hike that is lit by close to 300 luminaries! Hike to the Wolf’s Den Shelter and take in the warmth of a campfire before heading up Mt. Goat to the top of Squirrel Hill. Catch your breath and have it taken away again as you gaze into the horizon at the newly constructed Squirrel Hill Overlook. 
A short easier route will also be lit from Wolf’s Den for those who prefer to stay on flatter terrain!
Please note: Refreshments will not be served due to Covid-19 precautions. Feel free to bring your own treats! The Chalet will be closed but Porta Potties are available in the parking lot.
Snowshoe rentals are available at the Ski Shop. Please Call (715) 356-1099 for more information.
We ask that face coverings or masks be worn while in common areas and that you practice physical distancing when possible on the trail. Please stay home if you are not feeling well. Thanks!
TagsMinocqyaNew Year's CelebrationWinter Park
Previous Article

To the First 3000, Within Seconds, Get ...

Next Article

Winter Wonderland on the Tech Trails

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.