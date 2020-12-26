Press Release from Minocqua Winter Park. New Year’s Eve Celebration!

snowshoe hike that is lit by close to 300 luminaries! Hike to the Wolf’s Den Shelter and take in the warmth of a campfire before heading up Mt. Goat to the top of Squirrel Hill. Catch your breath and have it taken away again as you gaze into the horizon at the newly constructed Squirrel Hill Overlook.

A short easier route will also be lit from Wolf’s Den for those who prefer to stay on flatter terrain!

Please note: Refreshments will not be served due to Covid-19 precautions. Feel free to bring your own treats! The Chalet will be closed but Porta Potties are available in the parking lot.

Snowshoe rentals are available at the Ski Shop. Please Call (715) 356-1099 for more information.

We ask that face coverings or masks be worn while in common areas and that you practice physical distancing when possible on the trail. Please stay home if you are not feeling well. Thanks!