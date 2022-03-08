March 19th: Downtown Hayward Business Improvement District (BID) Hosts St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Shuffle.

Kelly Wisecarver

All Ages St. Paddy’s Day Events Include 5K Run, 1K Grasshopper Race, Clue-Driven Hunt for Prizes, Lucky Charms Eating Contests and Irish Musical Entertainment In Hayward. The Medallion Hunt winner gets $150 in Chamber Bucks. Edible prizes will be awarded to Overall male & female, oldest runner, youngest runner, best costume, Best Team costume and best Irish dancer.

HAYWARD, WI – A springtime ritual returns to downtown Hayward on Saturday, March 19 with the Annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K Run/1K Walk plus a Grasshopper 1K for the kids produced by the Downtown Hayward Business Improvement District (BID). Registration for the fun runs closes at 9:45 a.m. that morning and over 300 racers plus their supporters are expected.

This year’s event is produced by the Downtown Hayward Business Improvement District (BID) and offers fun for the whole family with games and entertainment including a Lucky Charms eating contest, a Medallion Hunt, Irish music and Irish dancers, food, beer and Vibes Bakery will have freshly-baked goods for sale.

“The annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K Run/Walk and 1K Grasshopper Run for kids is a growing family fun run that happens when our residents and visitors are ready to stretch their legs after a long winter,” says Cindy Swift, race director, BID board member and co-owner of Riverbrook Bike & Ski. “We invite everyone to join in the fun to race or cheer those who do and invite you all to explore our beautiful downtown afterwards,” she adds.

Edible prizes will be awarded to the oldest runner and the largest group of family members attending, and the all-ages Medallion Hunt winner receives $150 in Chamber Bucks. Designed to introduce locals and visitors alike to the diverse array of retailers in the downtown area, participation is free. After race awards are presented, participants can pick up an entry form and limerick clues at the race tent (15844 W 2nd St.) and begin the hunt for the gold.

“This springtime event is a refreshing reason to get outside, gather with friends and explore the diverse retailers and restaurants you’ll find in our downtown,” says James Netz, president of the BID board and owner of James Netz Photography.

EVENT DETAILS:

Online race registration available through Friday, March 18: https://raceroster.com/events/2022/57339/shamrock-shuffle-hayward-wi-2022

Race Day: Register at race tent through 9:45 a.m. (15844 W 2nd St. Hayward)Cost: $30 through March 18; $35 at the gate. T-Shirts presented while supplies last.

9:45 a.m. 1K Grasshopper Kids Race10 a.m. 5K Shamrock Shuffle 5K/1K Adults Race11 a.m. – Awards Presented11:30 a.m. – Medallion Hunt Begins

Event contact: Cindy Swift – cindy@riverbrookbike.com. The event is supported by Downtown Hayward BID members, community businesses and organizations including the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital, Angler’s Bar & Grill, Timber Ford, Frandsen Bank, McCormick House Inn, the Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness organization, _____________________.

