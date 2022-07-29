Food for Kidz at the LUHS, Boulder Junction

Coming to LUHS!

FOOD for KIDZ is back this year! Now more than ever, with growing food prices and the cost of gasoline families in our community, across our Country, and throughout the world are needing help to provide meals for their families. As a result, the Lions District 27C2 in collaboration with FOOD for KIDZ are asking our community of service volunteers to join in support of this worthy cause. So, mark your calendars today for FOOD for KIDZ food packaging event which will be held on October 22, 2022, at Lakeland Union High School. All proceeds from this fund-raising event will go to the purchase of nutritional bulk food items.

Last year, the Lions District 27C2, raised over $20,000 which enabled them to package 150,000 meals supporting 8 food pantries and the Ascension Lutheran Church backpack program. This year, our goal is to package 200,000 meals in the 4 short hours that our volunteers work. It is amazing to think that such a great initiative can be accomplished in so little time. Do you have 4 hours to help feed the world?

Come join us for fun, fellowship, and a great deal of personal satisfaction. The Lions Club District 27C2, Hunger Committee Chair, Laura Bertch, needs the help of our entire community of every generation to volunteer and support this humanitarian effort. We are asking churches, service organization, businesses, youth groups, individuals,’ and Lions Club members to join us to fight hunger in our community and around the world.

Our Lions Club International President, Brian Sheehan’s theme for this year is, “Together we can … Together we will…,” so please plan on joining us on October 22nd. Fundraising has already begun and will continue until October 1st. Please do not miss this opportunity to donate your time or make a monetary donation. Volunteer sign-up is as easy as clicking on the following link https://signup.com/go/gxzaVac; by using the QR code below; by calling Meghan Anderson (715-614-3816) or Laura Bertch (715-892-1204). Please make monetary donations payable to FOOD for KIDZand mail to FOOD for KIDZ, c/o Boulder Junction Lions Club, Attn: Laura Bertch, PO Box 61, Boulder Junction, WI 54512. The checks will be forwarded once they have been acknowledged.

The community food pantries, backpack program, children and families in our community and around the world thank you for your time and generous donations.