Welcome to the 42nd Annual Mora Bike Tour

Is your bike ready for the Tour?

The Tour starts and finishes at the Vasaloppet Nordic Center at 400 9th Street N in Mora. The tour offers the options of a 25 or 50 mile tour and begins at 8am.

Only the 50-mile tour qualifies for the Mora Classic Series. Any tour distance qualifies for the Motion Series. Sign-up for either series and more information here.

COMMEMORATIVE SHIRT

New this year: If you register by August 31, you will receive a long-sleeve dry weave T-shirt. Select your size when you register. Registrations received after August 31st will NOT receive a shirt. The shirt will be available for pick up when you complete your ride. Shirts will not be mailed if you do not pick them up.

REGISTRATION

Registration is now open! Register Here.

Race day registration is also offered Online from 12:00 am to 7:30 am. There will be no registration refunds given. This is a rain or shine event.

COURSE

Bikers will experience a new course in 2022 due to road construction on roads the Tour used in recent years. This years route is similar to the roads used many times years ago. See Map

SERVICES

Water stops with food and toilet facilities are available along the course. The first water stop closes at 10am; the second at 11am and the last stop closes at noon. Race services and route signs may not be available if you choose to start earlier or later than the 8am start.

SAG WAGON

If you break down and need a ride back to the Nordic Center, please call the number listed on the course map, which can be picked-up at the start area.

FOR SAFETY REASONS, HELMETS ARE REQUIRED

Riders are expected to obey the laws of the road and use courtesy, caution and common sense. Intersections will not be controlled.

FREE BIKERS’ LUNCH

After your ride refuel with a Bikers Lunch and relax on the Nordic Center grounds. Served until 1pm.

VASALOPPET NORDIC CENTER FACILITIES

The tour will start and end at the Vasaloppet Nordic Center. The Nordic Center has men’s and women’s changing rooms, showers, and ample space indoors and outdoors to visit, unwind and refuel after the ride.

REGISTRATION FEES

$35 per person through August 31.

$50 per person Sept. 1-Sept 14.

$70 per person Sept. 15-17 until 8:30am.

Parents & Children Family Rates

$80 per family up to 4 members through August 31

$90 per family up to 4 members Sept. 1-Sept 14.

$100 per family up to 4 members Sept. 15-17 until 8:30am

Add $15 for 5th or more family member.

All family members must reside at same address. The purpose of the family rates is to provide parents with children a more affordable option to involve the entire family.

Contact the Mora Bike Tour

Phone:

Mark Smith/320.309.0697

Chuck Flanders/612.760.3748