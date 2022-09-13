A POLYCYSTIC KIDNEY DISEASE (PKD) PATIENT COMPLETES 5,500 MILE CROSS COUNTRY BIKE RIDE AND RAISES $590,000+ FOR PKD RESEARCH!

Glenn Frommer, who suffers from polycystic kidney disease (PKD), officially completed his RideForPKD, on Friday, September 2nd in Pocasset, MA. Glenn cycled from San Francisco, CA to Cape Cod, MA and rode 5,542 miles (1.46 million pedal strokes) climbing 224,000 feet over 100 days and raised $590,000 for the PKD Foundation. Although the ride is complete, Glenn and his team will spend the month of September, which is PKD Awareness Month, continuing to raise donations to reach their goal of fully funding four research grants for the PKD Foundation. Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is an inherited and incurable genetic disease in which clusters of damaging cysts develop primarily within the kidneys leading to life-altering symptoms and ultimately kidney failure in so many of the 600,000 Americans who have the disease. During the ride Glenn experienced all weather extremes with the hottest day in Needles, CA at 107 degrees and the coldest day in Loveland, CO when it was 44 degrees in addition to brutal headwinds and stifling humidity. His wife Beth set up their RV (lovingly referred to as the Blue Whale) in 89 campsites in 16 different states. In addition, they visited 10 local chapters of the PKD Foundation and 12 research universities including the University of California in Santa Barbara, the University of Colorado Anschutz, University of Kansas, University of Chicago, Northwestern University, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Yale, Tufts University and others where they met with hundreds of PKD researchers who are trying to find a cure for the disease.