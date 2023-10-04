Chicago Marathon: Support Team Special Olympics Illinois!
|Support Our Team. Help Change Lives.
|The time has come to CHEER for the inaugural Team Special Olympics Illinois! Our runners are filled with excitement for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon happening THIS Sunday, October 8 in the city.
|Each of our 12 participants are raising funds to support the mission of Special Olympics Illinois. Donating means helping provide more opportunities for our athletes to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy all throughout the year. Will you join in showing support? Here’s how you can help.
|1. Make a Donation – Help the team reach their fundraising goal of $25,000 before race day. Click here to donate.
2. Volunteer at Our Cheer Station – Special Olympics Illinois will have a dedicated tent right before Mile 15 of the race. Click here to learn more and secure your spot.
3. Shout Us Out on Social – Whether you attend in person or cheer from afar, share your well wishes for the team on social media. Be sure to tag us in your post!
|Click here for more information on the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.