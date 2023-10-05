Add Your Story to: Voices from the Village!

From Ben Popp, ABSF Executive Director

In the Birkie office, we’re all pretty excited about the new Mt.Telemark Village. Together, we’re going to leave an incredible legacy for generations to come.

But this project is not about us in the office. It’s about our whole community – our village. And I thought you might enjoy hearing some of the people in our village talking about the old Telemark, what the new Mt. Telemark Village means to all of us, and why they are supporting this project.

Voices from the Village will be a regular series – and we invite you to add your voice to The Village. Send us a 30-second video of your reflections, thoughts, or musings about old Telemark or why you are supporting the new Mt. Telemark Village. Put it in a song. Show off your dance moves. Channel your TikTok skills. Each week we’ll pick a video to feature and if yours is chosen we’ll send you a new Mt. Telemark Village hat. To get going on this, go to:

Add My Voice to the Village

Scroll down or click here to view a few of our initial videos and for more information about how you can add your voice.

See you at the Village!

Ben Popp, ABSF Executive Director, 715 558-3091

Cable resident talks about how important Mt. Telemark Village is to the local community

Telemark lets us focus on our similarities – not our differences! Jill Sonnesyn and Carla Pardue

Ernie St. Germain: Inspiring and Leading People to the Finish Line Through Song!