October 14th: Red Granite Grinder in Wausau, Wisconsin!

On Oct. 13th: An exclusive FREE women’s skills clinic Led by Laura Hrubes!

On Oct. 14th: Embark on an Unforgettable Biking Adventure!

Laura Hrubes carries her bike through snow atop Rib Mountain State Park. Hrubes will be leading this year’s women’s skills clinic in an effort to welcome more women to the sport. Photo credit: Coates Photography.

Riders prepare to embark on an extraordinary adventure that transcends the ordinary and immerses them in the breathtaking beauty of Wisconsin’s fall countryside. The 2023 Red Granite Grinder, slated for October 14th in Wausau, Wisconsin, promises to be more than just a race; it’s an epic adventure taking riders to several areas open to bikers exclusively through this event.



The journey unfolds on Friday with an exclusive FREE women’s skills clinic, generously made possible by Embark Maple. Laura Hrubes, a passionate advocate for women in cycling, leads the clinic and shares her enthusiasm, “Creating more space and community for women in cycling, particularly long-distance gravel and mountain biking, is something very close to my heart. It is so wonderful to see organizations like IRONBULL work tirelessly to support women, and I’m genuinely grateful to be part of this.”



Hrubes continues, “Whether you are a novice or a seasoned endurance cyclist, our time together will be nothing short of amazing. We’ll discuss how to make events like this feel like an extraordinary success, leaving you race-ready and surrounded by a supportive community of new friends. I can’t wait to meet everyone on Friday!” This clinic underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering women in the world of cycling.

Riders are challenged with several hills, including a local favorite, Billy Goat Hills. Photo credit: Bikes or Death.

But the heart of this adventure lies in the routes, meticulously crafted to offer a unique experience, thanks to the generosity of private landowners in the area. Shane Hitz, the race director, expresses his deep appreciation. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our local community,” said Hitz. From the local landowners who open their properties to us, making these routes possible, to the incredible volunteers who dedicate their time and energy. It’s their unwavering support that allows an event like the Red Granite Grinder to thrive and create a race that is truly unique.”



These adventurous routes cater to riders of all skill levels and aspirations. With options spanning 12, 50, 85, and an epic 144 miles, the Red Granite Grinder offers a journey for newcomers to seasoned gravel riders.

The 50-mile route takes riders through the Willow Springs corn maze with the round barn as the backdrop. Photo credit: Coates Photography.

For families looking to share in the adventure, the Red Granite Grinder offers a 12-mile option, free to all kids, thanks to the generosity of the Kocourek Kids Foundation. The route offers the same race finish experience as the longer races while introducing young riders to the joys of biking.

Kocourek Kids Foundation sponsors the 12-mile ride, free to any kid!

What truly sets the Red Granite Grinder apart is the chance to immerse riders in the scenic beauty of the Midwest countryside. As autumn blankets the region in a vibrant tapestry of colors, participants pedal through enchanting forests, alongside serene farmland, a corn maze (exclusive to the 50-mile route), and picturesque landscapes that define Wisconsin in the fall.



As if that weren’t enticing enough, the event promises even more. Participants can look forward to a beer release from Red Eye Brewing, allowing them to savor local craft brews while basking in the post-race atmosphere. Additionally, a live band will take the stage on Friday with more live music on Saturday afternoon, adding a melodious backdrop to the festivities.

The Red Granite Grinder offers a variety of challenges for riders including bridges and trails at Scotch Creek Preserve. Photo credit: Bikes or Death.

The 2023 Red Granite Grinder isn’t merely a race; it’s an open invitation to embrace the spirit of adventure, forge new bonds, and bask in the splendor of Wisconsin’s autumn. It’s an occasion to challenge riders, craft indelible memories, and grow a thriving community of gravel biking enthusiasts.



So, circle October 14th on your calendars, and prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey through the heart of Wisconsin. The Red Granite Grinder awaits, and it’s time to unleash your inner gravel biking spirit.



For comprehensive event details and hassle-free registration, please visit our website at:

ironbull.org

IRONBULL is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented workforce through the production of high-quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.