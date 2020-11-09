Silent Sports

The Triple D Winter Race Will Go Forward, January 23rd, With Modifications

By Bruce Steinberg
11/09/2020
THE TRIPLE D

Submitted Courtesy of Zack Hodge

The Story

The first thing you need to know about the race – it is a bit of a circus… but that is by design! As you traverse the scenic route by bike or by foot, you’ll receive little support. Whether you’re juggling water bottles as you skate down Heritage Trail, or balancing a tight-rope as you cross a thin bridge on the bike route, there is something for outdoor enthusiasts of all ability levels at the Triple D Winter Race!

All Triple D Race events include:

  • 70-Mile Endurance Bike Race
  • 35-Mile Bike Race
  • Poker Tour, for those who want to enjoy a slightly shorter ride with more food and drink
  • Ultra Marathon
  • Full Marathon
  • Half Marathon
  • 5k stroll to get out of the house on a winter day

Important: Safety Changes for 2021 Race

This event is a circus, and the pandemic only adds to our chaos. In order to keep our event alive, we had the tough decision to make some changes to the event so that we could still safely get everyone out on the trail to enjoy the winter.  Here are the changes from our normal event:

  • No Poker Tour
  • No 70-mile bike, ultra- or full-marathon (we will not have access to the mandatory stops for support/fueling)
  • No pre-race packet pickup or gathering
  • No sponsor hotel
  • No post-race awards party
  • Both bike and run start and finish at the Durango Trailhead (outdoor headquarters)
  • Reduced registration price
  • Maps will be made available digitally
  • Masks will be required at the start line

We know, we’re as bummed as you are about the endurance events.  They make this circus what it is! Hopefully

we’ll be back at it next year!  For now, sign up for the events we’re offering and keep the circus alive!

ABOUT THE RACE

Race day: Saturday, January 23rd, 2021

NOTE: All races, bike and run, will be headquartered at the

Durango Trailhead (Heritage Trail) outdoors, for safety.

The Triple D Winter Race is a winter endurance trail event that traverses Dubuque County, Iowa in the

dead of winter by bike or foot.

Packet Pickup

All packets will be picked up at the outdoor race headquarters at

the Durango Trailhead on race day.

Durango Trailhead (Heritage Trail)
736 Burtons Furnace Rd.
Durango, Iowa 52039

Located near the Durango Depot bar & restaurant.

*Note: All races (bike and run) will start at the Durango Trailhead this year!

Race Registration

 All racers register HERE

 We encourage everyone to register online, to reduce exposure and touchpoints on race day.

 If we do not reach our participation minimum by December, 31st, the race may not take place.

So sign up early!

 TMBR members receive a 20% discount on all race categories! Email tripledrace@gmail.com

for your membership

discount code.

Not a TMBR member? Learn more about TMBR’s mission and join at tmbrtrails.org.

Race Categories

70-mile Ultra Endurance Bike Race

EVENT NOT AVAILABLE IN 2021

COURSE MAP

$NA
Picture of 30-mile Endurance Bike Race

30-mile Endurance Bike Race

Bikers in this race will traverse snow machine trails, gravel roads, and Heritage Trail.

COURSE MAP

$50
Picture of Poker Tour

Poker Tour

EVENT NOT AVAILABLE IN 2021

$50-$65
Picture of 50k Ultra

50k Ultra

EVENT NOT AVAILABLE IN 2021

COURSE MAP

$NA
Picture of Full Marathon

Full Marathon

EVENT NOT AVAILABLE IN 2021

COURSE MAP

$NA
Picture of Half Marathon

Half Marathon

Run an out-and-back on the scenic Heritage Trail.

COURSE MAP

$40
Picture of 5k

5k

Run an out-and-back on the scenic Heritage Trail.

COURSE MAP

$25

Sponsor Hotel

Due to the pandemic, we will not have a sponsor hotel for 2021. Races start times are being pushed back to accommodate race day travel.

We are pleased to announce that the Triple D Winter Race now supports TMBR (Tri-State Mountain Bike Riders)!  TMBR’s purpose is to enhance the experience of mountain bikers and other trail users in the Tri-State area through improved trails, amenities, and social networking.  Learn more about TMBR on Facebook.

 

