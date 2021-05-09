In Honor of Cyclists Injured & Lost, to Raise Awareness & Prevention. Thank you Fox Valley Bicycle & Ski Club, and The Bike Rack!

MISSION

As described by the Ride Of Silence Organization (founded 2003), the mission of the Ride Of Silence is to honor bicyclists killed/injured by motorists, promote sharing the road, and provide awareness of bicycling safety.

Although cyclists have a legal right to share the road with motorists, the motoring public often isn’t aware of these rights, and sometimes not aware of the cyclists themselves. The ride has several goals:

• To HONOR those who have been injured or killed

• To RAISE AWARENESS that we are here

• To ask that we all SHARE THE ROAD

The ride, which is held during National Bike Month and in combination with the League of American Bicyclists and Ride Illinois, is a chance to show respect for and honor the lives of those who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways. According to the League of American Bicyclists, over 700 cyclists are killed on the road every year in the U.S.

FVBSC RIDE OF SILENCE

Riders will gather at the Kane County Government Center, 719 Batavia Avenue, Geneva, IL at 6pm. A poem will be read and then cyclists will ride at 6:30 pm in a silent, solemn, single-file procession through Geneva and St. Charles. Cyclists who have lost loved ones in accidents will wear a black arm band and cyclists who have been hit by vehicles will wear a red arm band. Riders are asked NOT TO SPEAK during the entire ride, but arm signals will be used.

The Ride Of Silence is similar to a funeral procession. The ride will focus on safety and be slow (12 miles, 10-12 MPH). There will be no talking, only silence, to remember our fallen brothers and sisters. Black armbands are worn in memory of those who have been killed; red armbands are worn for those injured while riding. Cyclists are asked to wear subdued clothing (illumination devices such as safety vests or reflective clothing are a good idea), front and rear lights are required at dusk and in the dark, and tributes to injured/deceased cyclists are welcome (signs, posters, flowers, etc.). Masks are recommended at the stop and start gathering and optional for the ride itself.

Please register as soon as possible to get a headcount for our insurance rider and to notify local authorities.

HISTORY

In May 2003, Chris Phelan organized the first Ride Of Silence in Dallas, Texas after endurance cyclist Larry Schwartz was hit by the mirror of a passing bus and was killed. The ride was a solemn event, to remember Larry and all cyclists killed while riding their bikes. It was only supposed to be a one-time event, but as word got out about the ride, many cyclists contacted Chris with the desire to participate in this event.

Now in its 18th year, the Ride Of Silence has grown into an international event that is held on the same date. For 2021, there are 117 confirmed rides throughout the world, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Mexico, Romania, Tanzania and Turkey. In Illinois, 10 rides are scheduled on the same date and time in Arlington Heights, Bloomington, Chicago, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst, Evanston, Ottawa, Rock Island and St. Charles (FVBSC).

The Ride Of Silence is a free ride that asks its cyclists to ride no faster than 10-12 mph, complete an 8-12 mile route, wear helmets, follow the rules of the road and remain silent during the ride. There are no registration fees and EVERYONE is invited. All are welcome on any type of bike.