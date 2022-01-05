Silent Sports

Jackie Powers

SISU Ski Fest Races Filling Up! Race Date: Saturday, Jan 8, 2022

With 750 registered, SISU Ski Fest has already reached a new record. The 30K races are reaching their capacity.

The 30K Skate has a capacity of 400 racers, with 35 spots left.

The 30K Classic race is capped at 180 racers. There are currently 20 spots left. • The 15K Classic & Skate are capped at 150 racers each with ample spots left.

Snow and Weather Challenges

Unseasonably warm temps and rain greatly reduced our early snow base on the race course. Currently, all trails are open and skiable, with good snow coverage but some thin spots in several areas.

The forecast is for a major dump of snow mid-week, with very cold temperatures. Race day is forecast to be above zero. Eric Anderson and his grooming crew will groom the race course as best as humanly possible in the time between the snow storm and race day. We expect to be able to Pisten Bully groom the entire race course starting Wednesday. Please follow the weather and snow conditions and come prepared.

COVID-19 Challenges

The Ironwood area is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. We require face masks on buses and in all indoor spaces. We ask those who have tested positive within the last week, and those experiencing symptoms of any illness to please stay home and take care of yourselves first and foremost.

Registration Closes Friday 10pm or sooner!

Registrations continue to be accepted on-line until 10pm Friday. Once a race reaches capacity, registration for that race will close.

5K Fun Ski registration continues until 11am Saturday.

No refunds, transfers, or deferrals.

For information or to register, go to http://sisuskifest.com.