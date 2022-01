RACE INFORMATION:

Sunday, February 6, 2022

COVID Precautions: See below or follow this link.

Registration: Online https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=259584 & by mail only. Online registration closes at 8:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Bib pick-up: Saturday, February 5, 2022 – 5:00-7:00PM, Cable Community Center, Cable.

Sunday, February 6, 2022 – 7:30-9:30AM, Cable Community Center.

Technique: Classical technique (diagonal stride and accepted variations) is to be used. Skating in any form is not permitted, including marathon skate, diagonal skate, flying herringbone, etc. Limited skating steps are permitted only when changing lanes or cornering. Technique use will be monitored and anyone observed skating will be disqualified.

Start Times: 10:00AM – Mass Start – 12.5K and 25K; 10:05AM – Cookie Class

Start: Birkie Trail at west end of Powerline near North End Trailhead Finish: North End Cabin

Courses: Start area on Birkie Trail at the west end of the Powerline. Short course finishes after one lap at the North End Cabin. Long course goes to the Cabin and back out and repeats the loop.

Cookie Classic: Starts immediately following the 12.5 & 25 km races. Same start area as 12.5K and 25K. Cookie .5K and 1 K do an out and back loop to the east on the Powerline/Birkie Trail. 2K follows main racecourse, diverts to the Birkie Classic Trail and returns to Powerline. All skiers receive a cookie award. Cookie Classic skiers should not ski toward the North End Cabin on the main racecourse at any time.

Getting to the Start: Ski from the North End Cabin up to the Birkie Trail. Turn left and ski on the Birkie Trail to the Powerline. About 1 km. Or, walk down Randysek Road toward Cable, and then up the hill on the plowed access road.

Cut-off Times: All racers must reach Food Station 2 by 11:30.

Cost: $50 up to and including Saturday, Feb. 5. Youth (under 18): $20 up to and including Saturday, Feb. 6. Cookie Classic: Free.

Clothing Transport: Racers’ warm-ups and clothing will be transported from the Start to the Finish area. You will need to provide your own duffel, backpack or other bag to transport your clothing. A tag will be provided at registration with your bib number to identify your bag.

Aid Stations: 25K race: 8km, 12.6km, 21km, Finish. 12.5 race: 8km, Finish. Water & energy drink.

First Aid: EMT and other first aid personnel will be on the course and sweeping each race. If you need assistance, stop at a food station. All food stations and first aid personnel will have radio contact with race officials at the start area.

Awards: 25K: Overall Male and Female – top three; Age Classes at 5 years, Male and Female, top three. 12.5K: Overall Male and Female- top three; Age Classes at 5 years, Male and Female – top three.

Awards Pick-up: At Rivers Eatery after 12:30pm or as soon as results are official. Casual ceremony – pick up your award at your leisure or immediately following official results if you need to leave. You must pick up your award. Awards will not be mailed.

Racer Premium: First 200 registered racers in 12.5K & 25K receive custom Borah Teamwear ski hat.

Post-Race Food: Complimentary pasta and bread following race at the Rivers Eatery in Cable for all racers & volunteers ($3.00 for guests & family of racers). Other food for purchase. Racers, be sure to bring your food ticket with you.

Random Drawings: Drawings will be conducted in advance and prizes presented to winners at bib pick-up.

Spectator viewing:

North End Trail Head (Start/Finish/Lap)

North End Trail (at Birkie Trail – access on skis or snowshoes from North End Trail Head

Timber Trail Rd. crossing (– access via Randysek Rd. and Timber Trail Rd.

Food Station 1 & 3 – Timber Trail Rd. crossing at trail number 67 – access via Spider Lake Firelane and Timber Trail Rd.

Finish. Numerous other sites accessible from the Birkie Trail.

Results: Results will be posted at the Finish and online and will be available on www.northendskiclub.org.

Thanks to our sponsors:

Major Sponsors: Borah Teamwear, Rivers Eatery. Event Sponsors: Hayward Area Memorial Hospital/Water’s Edge, New Moon Ski and Bike Shop, Essentia Health, McKinney Realty, LLC, Redbery Books, United Church of Christ. Associate Sponsors: Cable Chiropractic Clinic, Start Line Inn/Start Line Services. Supporting Sponsors:Brickhouse Café, Coop’s Pizza Parloure, Cresthill Resort, Rondeau’s, Velo Café.

THANKS TO ALL OF OUR GREAT SPONSORS!

COVID PRECAUTIONS:

The North End Ski Club is committed to providing a safe and healthy event and following all local and state guidelines. For this year’s North End Classic, we are implementing extra precautions, which will require full cooperation among our participants, volunteers and staff. We ask that you adhere to the following safety measures during your participation. Please be aware that the status of the North End Classic is subject to change at any time. We realize that the COVID-19 pandemic is a dynamic situation and if the status of the event changes, we will notify participants via email as soon as possible.

Race Safety Precautions

Do not attend the event if you feel unwell for any reason

All participants must be aware of the risks

Participants are asked to wear a face covering in the start/finish area. Face coverings may be removed when you are on course, but please keep a covering with you for emergency situations

All staff will wear a face covering at bib pick up and at the start/finish area

Practice physical distancing in the common areas such as start/finish area

Hand sanitizer will available in common areas and on course water tables

There will be aid stations on the course with water and energy drink, but you are encouraged to bring and carry your own water/energy

Tables and touch points will be limited and disinfected throughout the event.

Outhouse and porta-potties are available and will be sanitized. Disinfectant wipes and/or spray will be provided for users to wipe down touch points before/after use.

The cabin will not be open for warming. There will be an outdoor fire pit.

Practice physical distancing throughout the event (6’ please)!

Please do not congregate in the finish area.

No registration is available in person. Registration is online only until 8:00pm on Saturday, February 5

Packet/bib pickup is by drive-up only at Cable Community Center

ONLINE REGISTRATION