IRONBULL brings more FREE(!) gravel riding to North Central Wisconsin

TOMAHAWK – With the rise of gravel biking, IRONBULL continues to offer free community gravel bike rides. The Essential Gravel, with 10, 20 and 44 mile looped routes, offers riders a rural flat gravel route starting and ending in Ringle. The routes transverse eastern Marathon County, passing four remote lakes, numerous farm fields, and an historic train depot.

New to the IRONBULL offerings

The Total Tomahawk Terrain (TTT), with 33, 63, and 103 looped routes, with remote gravel starting and ending in Tomahawk. The TTT took a hiatus in 2020 and 2021, but returns for its fourth edition. The TTT features an extensive collection of remote gravel, including the Pine Line and Hiawatha Trails, Lincoln, Taylor, and Oneida County Forests. Plus, a climb to the highest point in Wisconsin.

Free Event Value

After creating free events in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, IRONBULL recognized its value. In 2020, two-thirds of Essential Gravel riders completed their first ever gravel ride. In 2021, still over half of the riders were new to the sport. Exactly half of participants experienced the Mountain-Bay or Wiouwash State Trails for the very first time during the 2021 Essential Gravel.

“We have top-notch gravel opportunities out our back door,” said Shane Hitz, who created the Essential Gravel in 2020. “Visitors often marvel at the quality of gravel riding we have in Central Wisconsin.” Hitz designed the Essential Gravel route based on a route he rides from his home.

The TTT departs this Sunday, June 5 at 9 am from SARA Park in Tomahawk, where riders finish at the Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe. Registration, GPS files, maps, and details at: https://www.ironbull.org/ttt- details

The Essential Gravel can be completed any time between June 3 and June 19, with trail fees on state-operated designated state trails waived for this weekend’s Free Fun Weekend. All riders are eligible for prizes. Registration, GPS files, maps, cue sheets, and more details at: https://www.ironbull.org/ essential-gravel-ride-details

Both the TTT and Essential Gravel are self-supported on unmarked routes.

IRONBULL, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented work force through the production of high quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.