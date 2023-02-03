Ernie St. Germaine

[For more information on the following, please contact “Uncle Ernie” at (715) 892-5199]; and to register for the events, please send an email to: [email protected]]

Uncle Ernie giving a teaching moment about the trail to students from the Akii gikinoo’amaading Charter School. Photo by John Patrick. All photos and more appear with Bob Kovar’s story “BirkieOne” in the February issue of Silent Sports Magazine. Please click on images to enlarge!

In the February issue of Silent Sports Magazine, you can read about BirkieOne and the working relationship with Aakii Giikinoo amaading Charter School at Lac Courte Oreilles. Together we:

Reopened the old ski/hiking trail by the school together with the students!

The Spring Run Series called the — Ziigwan Bimibaatoo Run Series — is part of the effort to promote the trail and get people moving and actively involved with lifelong silent sports.

The BirkieOne Team is all smiles at the new trailhead. Photo by Bob Kovar.

It All Starts on April 19th and Finishes on May 24th

During the 6-week series, each event is as follows:

Begins Every Wednesday, 5 PM

At the ZHOOSHOMEMIIKAANIS SKI/HIKE TRAIL AAKII GIIKINOO AMAADING CHARTER SCHOOL ( 8529 N Trepania Road, Hayward, WI)

4:30 PM: Registration and Bib Pick-up

5 PM Long Race Start; 5:05 PM Short Race Start

A Special Call-Out for Support: We are hoping to find a sponsor or donations for a computer timer! Just call Uncle Ernie at (715) 892-5199

Ernie leading Jeff Tumbleson, taking the group selfie, Ben Popp, and the hardworking crew on a trailwork expedition. Photo By Jeff Tumbleson.

Kids and walkers can choose to walk a short 2K loop each week, jog/run a 3k loop each week, and racers will run a graduated length each week: 1 lap in weeks one and two, 2 laps in weeks three and four, 3 laps in week five, and then a 1-lap sprint during week six, the final event. Afterwards, we will have our picnic and awards.

Everyone will receive points each week based on the finish order in their own age group.

Adult racers will compete in the longer event in these age groups:

18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80+

The (very) small fee for each event is as follows:

Adults: $5.00 per event; $25 all 6 events

Students: $1.00 per event; $5.00 all 6 events

That’s all it costs! And the fees serve to fund the awards and picnic!

Age Class Awards and Picnic are on May 24th

Akii-Gikinoo’amaading is project-based 6-12th grade public school located on the Lac Courte Oreill.

To Register, Please Send an Email To:

[email protected]

And please feel free to download and print up a lot(!) our event flyers, below, to pass around and post throughout your community! Thank you!

Sponsors

Akii Giikinoo amaading Charter School, GitchiMovin, American Birkebeiner BirkieOne, LCO Ojibwe University