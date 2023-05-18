Want to Win a $50 Gift Card to The Bike Rack? Project Mobility NEEDs VOLUNTEERS: Please click on:

Everybody Rides Would Not Be Possible Without Volunteers!



Everybody Rides Presented by the Ivy Academy of Early Learning is our longest-running fundraiser. This year marks 11 years on Sunday 6/11! This event would not be possible without our volunteers. The event has grown significantly over the years and we are short on volunteers and really need more help!



If you can join us as a volunteer check out below what you will receive!Chance to win a $50 gift card to The Bike Rack – Volunteer Raffle



Official Volunteer Shirt (if you don’t already have one). Official Everybody Rides Shirt designed by the amazing Flip Design Studio and printed by the one and only The Hairy Ant Inc. Screen Printing



SAG drivers will be reimbursed for miles. Almost all volunteer tasks have shorter time slots. Dedicated break for breakfast/lunch for longer duration shifts. All volunteers are encouraged to stay after shift and enjoy the Party in the Park once the shift is over for free.



WE REALLY NEED YOUR HELP! Below are the volunteer spots that we absolutely need to be filled. If you want to volunteer for Shift #1 and #2 you are more than welcome to!



SAG – We have no one. We can’t have the ride if we do not get this filled!



SHIFT #1: 5:00 am – 8:30 am.



SHIFT #2: 8:30 am – 12:00 pm



Raffle table



SHIFT #1: 9:00 am – 11:00 am



SHIFT #2



11:00 am – 1:00 pm



Sell Raffle Tickets



SHIFT #1: 9:00 am – 11:00 am



SHIFT #2: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm



Ice Volunteer



SHIFT #1:



8:30 am – 11:00 am



SHIFT #2:



11:00 am – 1:00 pm



Clean-Up:



1:30 pm – 3:00 pm



Route Marking (day before the ride Saturday 6/10):



10:00 am – 1:00 pm



Plus a few more!



When you arrive at Everybody Rides to volunteer you will sign in. All volunteers signed in will have their names thrown in the Volunteer Raffle. We will pull 3 names at the conclusion of Everybody Rides and they will win a $50 gift card to The Bike Rack!







Everybody Rides is back for YEAR 11 ON 6/11: Please click on DONATE



